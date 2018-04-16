Player Blurb: Mike Love, DE, South Florida
NFL Draft analysis for Mike Love, DE, South Florida
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Strong, well-built defensive end with good suddenness but not the ability to sustain speed chasing from the backside. Uses his relatively heavy hands well as a pass-rusher and when shedding against the run.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Compostive three-star recruit out of Clearwater, Florida, Love was sidelined most of his freshman yaer after knee surgery, then saw limited action as a sophomore, though he did have one sack and one pass defensed along with 10 tackles. He made nine starts in his 12 appearances as a junior, racking up 26 total tackles (6.5 for loss) with 2.5 sacks, two passes defensed and a game-winning forced fumble on a sack in the Birmingham Bowl.
Love had his best season as a senior, totaling 28 tackles (10.5 for loss) with five sacks and three passes defensed. He managed at least a half-tackle for loss in eight straight games during 2017, recording at least partial sacks in five of those games. -- R.J. White
