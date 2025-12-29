Wilson's 2026 NFL mock draft 4.0: Raiders land No. 1 overall pick; Browns lose by winning, miss out on top QBs
Seven teams could be looking for a QB in a decided thin class
The Las Vegas Raiders finally catch a break. While the Browns were complicating things for the Steelers in their quest to wrap up the AFC North in Week 17 -- and, in the process, realistically falling out of range for the top two and possibly three quarterbacks -- the Raiders were outclassed by the Giants, the other two-win team entering the penultimate week of the 2025 regular season.
That result puts Las Vegas in pole position to select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. There will be debate about whether Mendoza is worth the top pick (he is) or whether other quarterbacks could challenge him for QB1 (they can in theory, but Mendoza is the surest thing as of late December). Either way, a year after passing on Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart at No. 6 in favor of running back Ashton Jeanty, the Raiders have no choice but to draft a quarterback this spring.
After that, it's worth watching how the rest of the class shakes out. A long list of quarterbacks has already opted to return to school in 2026 -- either staying put or entering the transfer portal -- which could push QB-needy teams like the Jets, Cardinals, Browns, Saints (though Tyler Shough increasingly looks like the future there), Dolphins and even the Steelers to explore trade-up scenarios for prospects such as Dante Moore or Ty Simpson.
In this mock, there are no trades, but three quarterbacks come off the board in the top five, leaving the Browns -- who own two first-round picks in 2026 -- on the outside looking in. Instead, Cleveland addresses wide receiver and offensive line, signaling a commitment to the two rookie quarterbacks it drafted last spring, at least for now.
It also means the Cardinals, picking fifth, land Simpson as QB3 in the class -- the third time since 2018 that Arizona has used a high first-round pick on a franchise quarterback.
Elsewhere, the first round features five wide receivers, edge rushers and cornerbacks, along with four offensive tackles and two interior offensive linemen.
OK, let's get to it.
Note: This is the current NFL Draft order entering "Sunday Night Football" (via Tankathon).
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs
Mendoza is a poised, accurate passer who has plus arm talent, consistently delivering catchable balls on time and in rhythm and excelling on layered second-level routes. He shows NFL-level field vision and coverage recognition, consistently ripping throws with anticipation. While not a true creator, Mendoza navigates collapsing pockets effectively and can make accurate off-platform throws, showing a calm, efficient style reminiscent of Jared Goff.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Arvell Reese LB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
An explosive, high-motor LB with a versatile skill set that includes elite closing speed vs. both the run and the pass. He is a terror coming downhill, showcasing his strength and athleticism to shoot gaps, shed blocks and collapse the pocket. Reese is a wrap-up tackling machine who consistently plays with an aggressive edge and the versatility to line up across the front seven. One of the biggest risers over the first month of the college season.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Dante Moore QB
Oregon • Soph • 6'3" / 206 lbs
Moore is a composed, confident pocket passer who thrives under pressure, consistently working through progressions and delivering accurate, tight-window throws with anticipation. He's highly effective when moving the launch point, showing the arm strength and touch to attack every level of the field -- often off-platform. While not a true dual-threat, Moore's poise, vision and athleticism allow him to extend plays and create when protection breaks down, and he repeatedly shows up in big moments.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs
Woods is a powerful, explosive interior defensive lineman who consistently wins at the point of attack with violent hands, low pad level and exceptional strength. He's immovable against the run -- stacking, shedding and disrupting plays in the backfield while maintaining gap integrity -- and can overwhelm interior blockers. Though not reliant on a deep move set, Woods' athleticism, effort and persistence allow him to collapse pockets and create chaos from multiple alignments.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Ty Simpson QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Simpson is a big-armed pocket passer who plays with composure and outstanding mental processing both before and after the snap. He plays with an aggressive confidence and excels at navigating muddy pockets, throwing accurately on short and intermediate routes, and ripping tight-window throws with anticipation -- though he has been historically inconsistent on deep balls. Simpson is athletic enough to buy time with his legs to extend plays and move the sticks.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Tate is a long strider with a big catch radius and reliable hands who makes contested catches downfield look easy. He flashes quickness and short-area agility to create separation at the top of his route and has the ability to make defenders miss after the catch. His ball-tracking, route-running and ability to operate in space make him a Day 1 impact player at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Downs could be a Troy Polamalu-level talent in the NFL. He's only 5-foot-11, and he may not end up running a 4.35-second 40-yard dash, but I don't care. Not even a little bit. Both Kyle Hamilton and Brian Branch Jr. slipped on draft day because of mediocre 40 times. They're two of the best young defensive backs in football. Downs is a run-game enforcer and has the sideline-to-sideline juice, coupled with the short-area burst, to excel in pass coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs
First, Faulk just turned 20 in September. Second, he's unofficially 6-foot-6 and 288 pounds, and he is already near-elite as a run defender. The power and athleticism with which he plays make it an easy projection to see him as a dominant pass rusher down the road. Maybe it doesn't happen until, say, Year 2 in the league, but when it all comes together, it's going to be scary.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Love has legit track speed and high-end acceleration. He can stop on a dime and redirect with rare change-of-direction ability, while playing with good contact balance and the footwork to jump-cut to avoid defenders before hitting the crease.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 270 lbs
Bain Jr. is an explosive, violent edge rusher with rare power and bend, capable of turning the corner from wide alignments and overwhelming tackles with speed-to-power. He wins with a deep arsenal of pass-rush moves -- from bull rushes to inside counters -- and plays with exceptional contact balance and hand usage to shed blocks both as a rusher and run defender. Relentlessly disruptive and highly explosive off the snap, Bain consistently collapses pockets, sets a firm edge and makes impact plays from whistle to whistle.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 11
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
A savvy, instinctive CB who excels in both off coverage and press man schemes, Delane is consistently in the WRs' back pocket on intermediate and vertical routes. He has a good understanding of route combinations, will drive on balls in front of him and is a reliable tackler in space.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Kadyn Proctor IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs
Proctor is a massive, athletic LT with impressive balance and the ability to move effectively in space, making him a first-round talent in both pass protection and perimeter run schemes. When locked in, he can dominate defensive linemen in the run game and neutralize elite edge rushers in pass protection. While his weight, footwork and consistency can be an issue at times, his size, athleticism and upside make him a potential top-tier tackle when fully focused.
Round 1 - Pick 13
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Cisse is a versatile corner who can consistently lock down receivers in press-man coverage and showcases elite athleticism, with explosive downhill speed and next-level change-of-direction ability. Whether he's driving on quick routes from off coverage or playing in press, he's consistently in position for pass breakup opportunities. He's also one of the best run-defending CBs in this entire class.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 335 lbs
Road grader/earth mover in the run game with enormous size and insane athleticism for that size. He plays with an edge and is better vs. the run than in pass protection right now but well above average in both departments. He could play right tackle or kick inside to guard.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
McCoy is a physical corner who can play man on an island and is also comfortable in zone looks. He's in phase on vertical routes, and in run support he comes downhill looking to thump someone. He's coming off a January ACL injury, and while he's yet to get back on the field, he could end up being the best CB in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 249 lbs
Thomas wins with twitch and a relentless motor. He's explosive off the snap, bends the corner with ease and keeps coming even when the first move doesn't work, which explains his knack for turning pressures into sacks. He can beat OTs with speed or power (or both in the same rep), collapse the pocket from different alignments, and is the definition of playing with "your hair on fire." He might be undersized by typical NFL edge rusher standards, but we all said the same thing about former Sooner Nik Bonitto.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Terrell has NFL bloodlines -- his brother is former first-round pick A.J. Terrell. Avieon plays bigger than his listed size (see his matchup in 2024 against former Stanford WR Eric Ayomanor). He can stay in phase on vertical routes, has good ball skills and will try to bait QBs into making throws. In run support, he plays outside CB like a strong safety.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 18
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
A big, physical WR with a massive catch radius, contested-catch ability and the speed to separate quickly and hit top-end velocity in 2-3 steps. Boston is an effective route runner at all three levels, will run through arm tackles in space, and can outmuscle defenders in the red zone. While primarily an outside threat, his size, strength and hands make him a potential matchup problem in the slot, too. Added bonus: he's a legit threat as a punt returner.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
Ioane is one of the cleanest prospects in this class, excelling as an earth mover in the run game and showing the athleticism to be effective in both gap and zone schemes. In pass protection, he plays with a strong base, using a well-timed, powerful punch to neutralize the bull rush.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Tyson is an explosive receiver with the size, speed and catch radius to win at all three levels. A smooth hands-catcher, he consistently makes contested and high-point grabs look effortless while creating surprising separation at the top of his routes for his size. Tyson can hit top-end speed in just a few steps and shows the type of short-area quickness reserved for smaller, shiftier WRs. He's also an asset in the screen game, making him a dynamic threat both outside and from the slot.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 21
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Bailey brings a mix of power and athleticism off the edge, pairing a strong long-arm move and a nasty bull rush with the burst to win around the corner. At 247 pounds, he's lighter than some, but his strength, motor and variety of pass-rush moves make him a constant problem for tackles who don't anchor well.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Sonny Styles is a fast, physical linebacker who flies downhill and makes plays all over the field. He's tough enough to take on offensive linemen in the box, athletic enough to cover ground in space and smart enough to handle multiple roles across a defense. Whether he's blitzing, filling a gap or dropping into coverage, he plays with urgency, confidence and the kind of versatility coaches love.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Sadiq oozes athleticism, will run through arm tackles and is used all over the formation. He can be a quick-game target as an outside WR and is used effectively on jet sweeps. He's also one of the best blocking TEs in college football who is an asset on special teams, too. He reminds me of Kadarius Toney in the quick game and Anquan Boldin in space with the ball in his hands.
Round 1 - Pick 24
CJ Allen LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 235 lbs
Allen is a consistent problem for offensive linemen trying to block him because of his combination of speed, quickness and power. He has a nose for the ball, rarely takes false steps, and is a reliable, physical tackler who limits yards after contact all over the field. He can more than hold his own in coverage vs. TEs and slot receivers, and he brings juice as a blitzer, too.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Emmanuel Pregnon IOL
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Pregnon is an absolute mauler in the run game, possessing the strength to move defensive linemen at the point of attack and the athleticism to easily get to and handle second-level defenders -- he anchors as well as any interior offensive lineman in the class. In pass protection, a balanced base, strong hands and smooth footwork allow him to mirror and redirect rushers, and he makes it look easy.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Lemon, who also excels as a returner, is a dynamic, versatile receiver with explosive burst, top-tier route running and exceptional YAC ability, making him a threat at all three levels of the field. He excels in space and consistently creates separation with quickness, balance and body control, and has the tackle-breaking ability to turn short gains into big plays.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Texas A&M • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Concepcion is a versatile WR who uses his quickness and burst to consistently get open against man coverage, proving himself a deep threat with the speed to stack defenders. He is a natural hands-catcher who runs precise routes to all three levels and adds significant value as a dynamic punt returner with impressive YAC ability.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 28
Carter Smith IOL
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 313 lbs
Smith is a smooth, athletic pass protector who hasn't allowed a sack this season. He excels at mirroring speed rushers and seamlessly handles stunting defensive linemen. He plays with a strong anchor and heavy hands, flashes lateral quickness and change of direction, and can get to the second level or blow up defenders in the screen game.
Round 1 - Pick 29
T.J. Parker EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 260 lbs
Parker is an explosive, high-motor edge rusher with the juice to both collapse pockets with a bull rush and the bend to win around the corner. He's stout and disciplined against the run, from setting the edge to blowing up plays in the backfield with his quickness. He shows surprising versatility, with the athleticism to drop into coverage from wide alignments and disrupt passing lanes.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
When Iheanachor is locked in, he can make pass rushers disappear -- he plays with light feet, calm hands and the kind of balance that lets him mirror twitchy edge rushers without panicking. If he gets his hands inside, the rep is basically over; he can absorb power, reset against counters and ride speed rushers right past the quarterback. He's not flashy, but he's reliable, athletic and tough to beat clean -- the kind of pass protector coaches trust on an island.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Caleb Banks DL
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
Banks is surprisingly explosive for his size, playing with power, juice and a nonstop motor. A foot injury early in the 2025 season has affected him and kept him on the sidelines; the injury will be worth monitoring as the draft process unfolds.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Julian Neal CB
Arkansas • Sr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Neal is a long-striding, physical corner who excels in vertical coverage, using his height and makeup speed to consistently stay in phase and be in position for pass breakup opportunities downfield. He's comfortable in both man and zone schemes, is a red zone asset due to his size and physicality, and his willingness to come downhill and tackle like a safety makes him a reliable run defender.
The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.