The NFL is taking a major step toward having fans back in the stands for the 2021 season, starting with a major announcement regarding the NFL Draft next month. The league announced Monday the draft will take place from April 29 to May 1 across iconic downtown Cleveland locations, including FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.

"We are thrilled to be heading to Cleveland for the NFL Draft, which has become one of the most highly anticipated events in sports" O'Reilly said. "Just months after executing a safe and successful Super Bowl LV, we look forward to bringing the excitement of our Draft traditions to fans in collaboration with the Browns, Destination Cleveland, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the City of Cleveland, and all of our local Cleveland partners."

A select number of prospects will take the stage in Cleveland while fans and media will be in attendance. Additional prospects will also participate in NFL Draft festivities remotely from their homes around the country. Club personnel involved in the selection process will be permitted to gather in a draft room at a location of their choosing, whether that be their team facility or elsewhere while following the appropriate protocols.

The general public will be allowed into the draft festivities, but those who are vaccinated will have privileges. Fans that are vaccinated will be permitted to sit in the "Inner Circle," located near the draft stage. The Draft Theatre -- located next to FirstEnergy Stadium -- will be the viewing zone for the main stage and will seat invited guests -- furthering the league's importance in promoting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Reservations will be required to attend the Draft Experience -- which will be free -- through the NFL OnePass app, which will be available for download starting next week. All three days of the draft will be open to the public. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will host the red carpet festivities and musical performances.

The NFL will announce more information on attendance over the coming weeks.