LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is the consensus top prospect at his position entering the 2021 NFL Draft, with a realistic chance of going as high as No. 4 overall in April. The few who may have had concerns about the pass catcher's physical talent got some additional assurances of Chase's ability on Wednesday. Working out at LSU's pro day, the junior wideout clocked a 4.38-second 40-yard dash. Not only that, but he also logged a 41-inch vertical jump and 11-foot broad jump to rank among this year's top pre-draft pro day performers at WR.

A national champion and Biletnikoff Award winner, Chase is widely expected to be the first receiver off the board in the draft, but there's been debate about whether he possesses the elite athleticism of fellow prospects, like Alabama's Jaylen Waddle. His 4.38 pro day mark would unofficially give him one of the seven fastest 40 times of any receiver during the pre-draft process. Auburn's Anthony Schwartz (4.26) and Purdue's Rondale Moore (4.29) clocked sub-4.3 times recently to rank atop the receiver board.

Chase's fellow LSU receiver, potential first-round pick Terrace Marshall Jr., also logged a 4.38 time in the 40-yard dash Wednesday. Several other Tigers prospects, including receiver Racey McMath (4.34) and defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. (4.33), also posted impressive 40 times at LSU's pro day. All four could see their names called during the 2021 draft.