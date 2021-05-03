The 2021 draft just ended, but it's already time to look ahead to 2022, when Las Vegas will be the host. Initially slated to host the 2020 draft, Vegas' turn to host was moved back after the pandemic forced the NFL to instead hold a virtual draft last year before the in-person draft in Cleveland this past week.

So, we know it will be in Vegas ... and now we also know the dates. The 2022 draft will take place from April 28-30 -- Thursday through Saturday.

In preparation for next year's draft, members of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority were in Cleveland this past weekend. The LVCVA said that it anticipates some recommendations from the NFL, which may include incorporating things from the 2020 virtual draft as well as this past year's in-person draft.

"I have no doubt Las Vegas will do it bigger and better than it's ever been done before," said Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, via KSNV.

Along with hosting the draft, Las Vegas will also host the 2022 Pro Bowl. The event will be held inside Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Raiders. Built in 2020, Allegiant Stadium (also known as the "Death Star") boasts 28,000 pounds of structural steel, making it heavier than the Statue of Liberty. The stadium also includes the 92-foot Al Davis Memorial, a torch symbolizing Davis' eternal passion for the franchise.

After the draft was held in New York City each year from 1965-2014, the NFL decided to move it to varying locations starting in 2015. Chicago hosted the draft in 2015 and in 2016 before the event moved to Philadelphia in 2017. The last three in-person drafts have been held in Dallas, Nashville and Cleveland, respectively. The 2023 draft will be held in downtown Kansas City.