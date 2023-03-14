Josh McDaniels is dipping into his New England roots at the start of free agency. On Day 1 of the legal tampering period, McDaniels' Raiders targeted Jimmy Garoppolo to be their next starting quarterback, and now they are giving their new signal-caller another pass-catching weapon. Las Vegas is signing former Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to a three-year deal, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirmed. The deal is worth $33 million and includes $21 million guaranteed.

Of course, the connection between Meyers and the Raiders stems from McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler, who were hired by Las Vegas last offseason. Prior to that, McDaniels was Meyers' offensive coordinator for the first three years of his career and Ziegler was working in the front office when the team signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of NC State.

Upon his arrival into the NFL, Meyers has turned into a valuable pass-catching option. He flashed his potential as a rookie and then started to carve out a sizable role in New England's offense as his career progressed. Meyers enjoyed a breakout year in 2020 where he averaged 12.4 yards per catch while totaling 729 yards receiving over 14 games.

As a full-time starter in 2021 -- also the final year under McDaniels as his OC -- Meyers had a career year, catching 83 passes on 126 targets for 866 yards and two touchdowns. The 26-year-old followed up that campaign with a 2022 season in which he was a bit more efficient, catching 67 of his 96 targets for 804 yards and a career-high six touchdowns.

In Las Vegas, Meyers will slot in behind star wideout Davante Adams and situate himself within a pass-catching group that also consists of Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller.

Last offseason, New England placed a second-round tender on Meyers as a restricted free agent and was able to retain him. Now, he's since hit the open market and is cashing in while entering a familiar system run by McDaniels.