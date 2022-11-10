Round 1 - Pick 1 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Pittsburgh is a prime trade candidate for a team looking to move up for a quarterback. It is a year in which multiple teams in need of a quarterback have two first-round picks. The Steelers can afford to slide back, acquire some additional draft capital and still land one of the elite defensive talents or an offensive tackle. If they stick and pick, Anderson is quite the consolation prize.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Young is a winner. He is the type of quarterback who is going to make plays at the end of the game and give his team a chance at victory. His size is going to be a non-starter for some teams, but there are atypical quarterbacks making plays across the league.

Round 1 - Pick 3 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd The Panthers probably did not expect to have the opportunity to select Stroud, but they can restart the quarterback finances with a rookie. Who Carolina selects to lead the franchise next will offer more clues as to which player may interest them.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Bears could be another destination for teams looking to move up for a quarterback now that Captain Justin Fields has answered the call. Chicago has invested a lot of draft capital into the secondary, so attention turns to upgrading the defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd Indianapolis has tried the veteran path since Andrew Luck left abruptly, and that has not panned out. Levis fits the mold of quarterbacks who have generally appealed to Colts decision-makers but comes in a younger, shinier package.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st It is easy to see Detroit's identity of building through the offensive and defensive lines. Ringo gives the Lions a fast, tall playmaker in the secondary to capitalize on all of those opportunities created by the defensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Skoronski has proven that he deserves an opportunity at left tackle, but Washington has more of a need along the interior offensive line. His versatility brings value to any team that drafts him.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Las Vegas moved veteran defensive Johnathan Hankins before the trade deadline. It could use a difference-making interior defender to play next to Maxx Crosby for the next decade.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Arizona is a franchise with a lot of needs and without the resources to address them all. The Cardinals upgrade their pass rush with the selection of Murphy, who has similar size to last year's No. 1 overall selection, Travon Walker.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Jacksonville's offensive struggles are lingering even in the post-Urban Meyer era. Meyer tried to fix the team's tight end position but failed. Mayer is a reliable pass catcher who is physical through his routes.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 11 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Seattle has a promising young pass rusher in Boye Mafe but they could use a certified play-maker and threats from both sides of the line. Verse would be the second transfer edge rusher in as many years to land in the first round out of Florida State.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Atlanta has officially moved on from Calvin Ridley, so the Falcons could use a dynamic compliment to the twin towers of Kyle Pitts and Drake London. Addison has fared well since transferring from Pittsburgh.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 13 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th James Bradberry is in the last year of his contract and Darius Slay is about to turn 32 years old. Philadelphia can start planning for the future with the selection of Porter. Many in Philadelphia are not going to have a problem with a Nittany Lion wearing team colors.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd David Bakhtiari is a 31-year-old who has battled injuries in recent years, and the team already had problems at right tackle. Fashanu has been a pleasant surprise this college football season and is just 19-years-old.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 15 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Nico Collins can be a good piece in that offense, and the hope is that John Metchie II returns to make his own impact. With that being said, there is value in having a deep wide receiver room in the modern NFL, and no one could say that the team is not doing all it can to support rookie quarterback Bryce Young. Smith-Njigba adds to that room.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th New York's wide receiver problems have been well-documented this season, but the Giants have overcome them. Johnston gives them some size to pair with Wan'Dale Robinson. Johnston has recorded a touchdown catch and a reception of at least 48 yards in each of the past four games.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Johnson has fared well in his first extended playing time at left tackle. New York has issues at both left and right tackle. Johnson would hopefully be the long-term answer on the left side with a few veterans competing on the other side.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Most expected Isaiah Wynn to move inside in the NFL, but New England kept him at left tackle. It actually went well for awhile, but the relationship between the two parties seems to have soured this season. Wynn is in the final year of his rookie contract, so it is only reasonable to expect Belichick to replace him with ... another Georgia Bulldog.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 19 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 6th The Lions have invested heavily into the defensive front seven and now build up the secondary to capitalize on turnover opportunities.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Matthew Bergeron OT Syracuse • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th Bergeron is not a flashy player, but he is reliable, similar to what Christian Darrisaw had been a few years ago. Tennessee attempted to solve its right tackle dilemma, but Bergeron instills a bit more confidence than prior options.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Josh Downs WR North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 5th Downs is a good route-runner who is explosive after the catch. Seattle has been wanting to add a speed element to the offense, but it has not worked out with Dee Eskridge yet. Downs can be that complimentary player in the short-term and eventually replace Tyler Lockett.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 3rd Washington is nearly as big as a lineman, but he does a good job of blocking and his range as a pass catcher is limitless. Los Angeles is able to expand its play-calling options without tipping off the defense with Washington on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Cincinnati needs more long-term answers at the cornerback position, so Smith is an easy choice.

Round 1 - Pick 24 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Tampa Bay will probably trudge forward with its current options at offensive guard hoping that one eventually pans out, but the position has been an issue for the team this season, so Torrence should solidify it.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 1st Simpson is an elite talent who only fell because of positional value. He has a unique skillset that allows him to fill the common roles of an off-ball linebacker while providing the occasional pass rush as well.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Wilson is still a developing edge rusher, but his size, speed and athleticism mean he has one of the highest ceilings in this draft class. Dallas lost Randy Gregory in free agency last offseason, and DeMarcus Lawrence turns 31 years old during the offseason. Wilson gives the Cowboys a player who can pair with Micah Parsons for a decade.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Eleven running backs have taken snaps for Baltimore over the past two seasons. J.K. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season and has already missed five games as part of the current season. The Ravens lean on the run game, so having a three-phase player like Robinson elevates their potential immensely.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 29 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Kareem Jackson is playing out a one-year deal, so Denver brings in Johnson to play alongside Justin Simmons. Johnson is a physical safety who does a good job of playing downhill.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Siaki Ika DL Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 358 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Ika is a stout interior defender who can upgrade the run defense, allowing Chris Jones to work upfield and apply pressure to the quarterback.

Round 1- Pick 31 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Philadelphia has A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith at wide receiver, but teams are trying to run more three-wide sets and build depth. Wide receivers are coveted right now, so the Eagles could theoretically flip one of those wide receivers for equal or more value down the line.