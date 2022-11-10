Quarterbacks are the focus of the 2023 NFL Draft. There are some teams obviously in the market for a young signal-caller and in position to select one as the draft order is currently constructed. If there are truly three quarterbacks who are viewed as being the cream of the crop, then teams need to be in the top three to guarantee one of those players. However, two teams -- Pittsburgh and Chicago -- may be the gate keepers for making that a reality. Those trade scenarios will be explored in the coming months as the draft order solidifies, but it is something to keep in mind.
The draft order below was determined using SportsLine's Super Bowl odds, but in reverse order. These are your team's betting odds of winning a Lombardi Trophy this season. Miami's selection at No. 25 overall was forfeited.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Pittsburgh is a prime trade candidate for a team looking to move up for a quarterback. It is a year in which multiple teams in need of a quarterback have two first-round picks. The Steelers can afford to slide back, acquire some additional draft capital and still land one of the elite defensive talents or an offensive tackle. If they stick and pick, Anderson is quite the consolation prize.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Young is a winner. He is the type of quarterback who is going to make plays at the end of the game and give his team a chance at victory. His size is going to be a non-starter for some teams, but there are atypical quarterbacks making plays across the league.
Round 1 - Pick 3
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
The Panthers probably did not expect to have the opportunity to select Stroud, but they can restart the quarterback finances with a rookie. Who Carolina selects to lead the franchise next will offer more clues as to which player may interest them.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
The Bears could be another destination for teams looking to move up for a quarterback now that Captain Justin Fields has answered the call. Chicago has invested a lot of draft capital into the secondary, so attention turns to upgrading the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Indianapolis has tried the veteran path since Andrew Luck left abruptly, and that has not panned out. Levis fits the mold of quarterbacks who have generally appealed to Colts decision-makers but comes in a younger, shinier package.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
It is easy to see Detroit's identity of building through the offensive and defensive lines. Ringo gives the Lions a fast, tall playmaker in the secondary to capitalize on all of those opportunities created by the defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Skoronski has proven that he deserves an opportunity at left tackle, but Washington has more of a need along the interior offensive line. His versatility brings value to any team that drafts him.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Las Vegas moved veteran defensive Johnathan Hankins before the trade deadline. It could use a difference-making interior defender to play next to Maxx Crosby for the next decade.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Arizona is a franchise with a lot of needs and without the resources to address them all. The Cardinals upgrade their pass rush with the selection of Murphy, who has similar size to last year's No. 1 overall selection, Travon Walker.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Jacksonville's offensive struggles are lingering even in the post-Urban Meyer era. Meyer tried to fix the team's tight end position but failed. Mayer is a reliable pass catcher who is physical through his routes.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Seattle has a promising young pass rusher in Boye Mafe but they could use a certified play-maker and threats from both sides of the line. Verse would be the second transfer edge rusher in as many years to land in the first round out of Florida State.
Round 1 - Pick 12
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Atlanta has officially moved on from Calvin Ridley, so the Falcons could use a dynamic compliment to the twin towers of Kyle Pitts and Drake London. Addison has fared well since transferring from Pittsburgh.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 13
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
James Bradberry is in the last year of his contract and Darius Slay is about to turn 32 years old. Philadelphia can start planning for the future with the selection of Porter. Many in Philadelphia are not going to have a problem with a Nittany Lion wearing team colors.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs
David Bakhtiari is a 31-year-old who has battled injuries in recent years, and the team already had problems at right tackle. Fashanu has been a pleasant surprise this college football season and is just 19-years-old.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 15
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Nico Collins can be a good piece in that offense, and the hope is that John Metchie II returns to make his own impact. With that being said, there is value in having a deep wide receiver room in the modern NFL, and no one could say that the team is not doing all it can to support rookie quarterback Bryce Young. Smith-Njigba adds to that room.
Round 1 - Pick 16
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
New York's wide receiver problems have been well-documented this season, but the Giants have overcome them. Johnston gives them some size to pair with Wan'Dale Robinson. Johnston has recorded a touchdown catch and a reception of at least 48 yards in each of the past four games.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Johnson has fared well in his first extended playing time at left tackle. New York has issues at both left and right tackle. Johnson would hopefully be the long-term answer on the left side with a few veterans competing on the other side.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Most expected Isaiah Wynn to move inside in the NFL, but New England kept him at left tackle. It actually went well for awhile, but the relationship between the two parties seems to have soured this season. Wynn is in the final year of his rookie contract, so it is only reasonable to expect Belichick to replace him with ... another Georgia Bulldog.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
The Lions have invested heavily into the defensive front seven and now build up the secondary to capitalize on turnover opportunities.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Syracuse • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Bergeron is not a flashy player, but he is reliable, similar to what Christian Darrisaw had been a few years ago. Tennessee attempted to solve its right tackle dilemma, but Bergeron instills a bit more confidence than prior options.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Josh Downs WR
North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs
Downs is a good route-runner who is explosive after the catch. Seattle has been wanting to add a speed element to the offense, but it has not worked out with Dee Eskridge yet. Downs can be that complimentary player in the short-term and eventually replace Tyler Lockett.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
Washington is nearly as big as a lineman, but he does a good job of blocking and his range as a pass catcher is limitless. Los Angeles is able to expand its play-calling options without tipping off the defense with Washington on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Cincinnati needs more long-term answers at the cornerback position, so Smith is an easy choice.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
Tampa Bay will probably trudge forward with its current options at offensive guard hoping that one eventually pans out, but the position has been an issue for the team this season, so Torrence should solidify it.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Simpson is an elite talent who only fell because of positional value. He has a unique skillset that allows him to fill the common roles of an off-ball linebacker while providing the occasional pass rush as well.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Wilson is still a developing edge rusher, but his size, speed and athleticism mean he has one of the highest ceilings in this draft class. Dallas lost Randy Gregory in free agency last offseason, and DeMarcus Lawrence turns 31 years old during the offseason. Wilson gives the Cowboys a player who can pair with Micah Parsons for a decade.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Eleven running backs have taken snaps for Baltimore over the past two seasons. J.K. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season and has already missed five games as part of the current season. The Ravens lean on the run game, so having a three-phase player like Robinson elevates their potential immensely.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 29
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Kareem Jackson is playing out a one-year deal, so Denver brings in Johnson to play alongside Justin Simmons. Johnson is a physical safety who does a good job of playing downhill.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Siaki Ika DL
Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 358 lbs
Ika is a stout interior defender who can upgrade the run defense, allowing Chris Jones to work upfield and apply pressure to the quarterback.
Round 1- Pick 31
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Philadelphia has A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith at wide receiver, but teams are trying to run more three-wide sets and build depth. Wide receivers are coveted right now, so the Eagles could theoretically flip one of those wide receivers for equal or more value down the line.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jahmyr Gibbs RB
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
Buffalo's running backs are like Transformers; it takes five to form one elite running back. What if the Bills were able to land a player who could contribute in every facet of the game so that the defense did not know what was coming when a particular player came on the field?