Once a night reserved for TV's biggest sitcoms, Thursday has become a marquee evening for the NFL. Since 2006, the league has been playing games on Thursday night as a way to kick off the NFL's upcoming slate of games.

This season marks Amazon Prime Video's second year as the NFL's exclusive "Thursday Night Football" partner. "Thursday Night Football" has previously aired on CBS, NBC and Fox. Each game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Here's a rundown of each remaining Thursday night game for the 2023 season and how you can watch:

Week 11 (Nov. 16): Bengals at Ravens

Week 13 (Nov. 24): Dolphins at Jets ("Black Friday Football")

Week 14 (Dec. 7): Patriots at Steelers

Week 15 (Dec. 14): Chargers at Raiders

Week 16 (Dec. 21): Saints at Rams

Week 17 (Dec. 28): Jets at Browns