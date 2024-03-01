The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is officially underway from Indianapolis. For a third straight year, players will do measurements and on-field workouts all in the same day.

Plenty of NFL teams are looking to add talented pass rushers and defensive linemen to their rosters via the draft. Some of the top edge rushers are Dallas Turner out of Alabama, Laiatu Latu from UCLA and Jared Verse via Florida State, while Texas' Byron Murphy II (Texas) and Illinois' Jer'Zhan Newton headline the defensive linemen.

Below is a look at all the official measurements for the pass rushers and defensive linemen at the combine, along with some winners and losers from each position group.

EDGE measurements

Player Height Weight (pounds) 40-yard dash Hand size* Arm length* Wingspan Dallas Turner (Alabama) 6-2 247 4.46 9 7/8 34 3/8 83 Laiatu Latu (UCLA) 6-4 3/4 259 4.63 32 5/8 78 1/4 78 1/4

Jared Verse (Florida State) 6-3 7/8 254 4.58 9 7/8 33 1/2 79 1/2

Chop Robinson (Penn State) 6-2 7/8 254 4.48 9 1/8 32 1/2 76 1/4

Bralen Trice (Washington) 6-3 4/8 245 4.72 9 32 1/2 77 5/8

Darius Robinson (Missouri) 6-5 1/8 285 4.95 10 5/8 34 1/2 84 3/8

Chris Braswell (Alabama) 6-3 251 4.60 9 3/8 33 1/4 81 3/8

Jonah Elliss (UTAH) 6-2 1/8 248 N/A 10 1/2 33 79 1/4

Javon Solomon (Troy) 6-0 7/8 246 4.72 10 3/4 33 7/8 80 1/4

Gabriel Murphy (UCLA) 6-0 297 4.68 10 1/4 32 3/8 75

Austin Booker (Kansas) 6-4 240 4.80 9 1/4 33 7/8 81 3/8

Adisa Isaac (Penn State) 6-4 3/8 247 4.74 9 5/8 33 7/8 81

Zion Tupuola-Fetui (Washington) 6-2 3/4 244 N/A 10 5/8 33 3/8 N/A Nelson Ceaser (Houston) 6-2 3/4 254 N/A 10 1/4 33 5/8 79 5/8

Xavier Thomas (Clemson) 6-2 1/4 244 4.62 9 32 7/8 78 1/4 Brennan Jackson (Washington State) 6-3 7/8 264 4.69 9 3/4 32 3/4 78 3/4

Eyabi Okie (Charlotte) 6-4 260 N/A 9 1/2 33 1/2 79 3/8

Braiden McGregor (Michigan) 6-5 257 N/A 10 33 1/4 80 1/4

Eric Watts (UConn) 6-5 274 4.67 9 3/4 35 3/4 84 3/8

Cedric Johnson (Charlotte) 6-3 260 4.64 9 7/8 33 1/2 79 3/8

Mohamed Kamara (Colorado State) 6-1 3/8 248 4.57 8 5/8 32 3/8 78 1/2

Javontae Jean-Baptiste (Notre Dame) 6-4 5/8 239 4.66 10 33 3/4 80 1/2

Jaylen Harrell (Michigan) 6-3 6/8 250 N/A 9 3/4 33 1/4 81 1/8

Solomon Byrd (USC) 6-2 7/8 255 N/A 9 3/4 33 5/8 79 7/8

Myles Cole (Texas Tech) 6-6 278 4.67 9 7/8 36 7/8 86 1/4

Trajan Jeffcoat (Missouri) 6-3 266 4.69 10 1/4 32 3/4 79 1/2



*Hand size, arm length and wing span in inches

EDGE winners

Dallas Turner: Turner's length stood out more than anything else during his measurements. An 83-inch wingspan? At 6-foot-2?? That's insane! How insane you ask? Turner has the same wingspan as the following NBA stars: Luka Doncic (6-foot-6), Jayson Tatum (6-7), Damontas Sabonis (6-10), Lauri Markkanen (6-11). Turner only helped his cause as he looks to become the first EDGE rusher taken in the draft. He's currently the top-ranked EDGE prospect in CBS Sports' prospect rankings.

Jared Verse: Verse's length and wingspan were up from his spring measurements, which is surely a good thing for his draft stock. He's CBS Sports' No. 3 edge rusher.

EDGE losers

Chop Robinson: Robinson's wingspan and arm lengths were among the lowest-recorded at the combine since 1999. That said, Robinson's measurements are similar to the ones of former Pro Bowl pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue from 2016, but Robinson is slated to perform better than Ngakoue when it comes to the 40-yard dash.

DL measurements

Player Height Weight (pounds) Hand size* Arm length* Wingspan* 40-yard dash Byron Murphy II (Texas) 6-0 1/2 297 10 1/4 32 2/5 77 1/8

4.87 T'Vondre Sweat (Texas) 6-4 366 10 1/4 33 3/8 81 1/4



Jer'Zhan Newton (Illinois) 6-1 5/8 304 9 1/2 32 2/5 75 7/8



Michael Hall Jr. (Ohio State) 6-2 3/4 290 10' 33 1/2 81 1/8



Kris Jenkins (Michigan) 6'2 3/4 299 9 3/8 34 79 1/8

4.91 Leonard Taylor III (Miami (Fla.) 6-3 303 9 33 3/4 80 5/8

5.12 Braden Fiske (Florida State) 6-5 3/8 292 9 3/8 31 75 3/4

4.78 McKinnley Jackson (Texas A&M) 6-1 4/8 326 10 33 5/6 80 1/4

5.26 DeWayne Carter (Duke) 6-2 3/8 302 10 1/4 33 79 1/8 4.99 Marshawn Kneeland (Western Michigan) 6-3 267 9 1/2 34 1/2 83 3/8

4.75 T'Vondre Sweat (Texas) 6-4 366 10 1/4 33 1/4 81 1/4

5.27 Ruke Orhorhoro (Clemson) 6-4 294 9 3/8 34 79 1/2

4.89 Mekhi Wingo (LSU) 6-0 284 32 9 77 7/8

4.85 Justin Eboigbe (Alabama) 6-4 3/8 297 9 3/4 33 3/8 80 3/4 5.18 Marcus Harris (Auburn) 6-2 3/8 286 9 5/8 32 78 1/4 5.07 Brandon Dorlus (Oregon) 6-3 283 9 3/8 33 1/4 80 7/8 4.85 Maason Smith (LSU) 6-5 306 8 1/2 35 84 5/8 5.01 Tyler Davis (Clemson) 6-2 301 9 1/4 31 3/8 75 5.02 Myles Murphy (North Carolina) 6-4 1/8 309 9 3/4 33 7/8 79

5.21 Keith Randolph (Illinois) 6-3 296 9 3/4 32 3/4 80 1/4

5.16 Gabe Hall (Baylor) 6-6 291 9 1/2 34 1/2 83 5/8

5.04 Jaden Crumedy (Mississippi State) 6-3 7/8 301 9 1/2 33 77 1/2

4.97 Justin Rogers (Auburn) 6-2 330 10 1/4 33 79



Logan Lee (Iowa) 6-5 3/8 281 10 1/4 32 1/4 78 7/8

5.05 Zion Logue (Georgia) 6-5 5/8 314 10 33 1/2 80 1/4

5.14 Fabien Lovett (Florida State)

6-3 7/8 314 10 3/8 35 1/2 83 1/8



Jordan Jefferson (LSU)

6-2 3/4 313 9 5/6 33 79 1/4



*Hand size, arm length and wing span in inches

DL winners

T'Vondre Sweat: Sweat answered any questions about his weight after he didn't weigh in at the Senior Bowl. His weight on Thursday was the same weight he played at during his time at Texas, 366 pounds, which put him in the top 5 of heaviest players at the combine ever.

Fabien Lovett: The Florida State product has very impressive length, as his 35 1/2 inch arms are the third longest by an interior defensive linemen in NFL Combine history. His wingspan (83 1/2 inches), meanwhile, is in the 90th percentile at his position.

DL losers

Byron Murphy II: Murphy's lack of length shouldn't come as a surprise. It likely further deterred teams who were hesitant to put him high on their draft boards. It shouldn't, however, deter teams who were bullish on him prior to today.