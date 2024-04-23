A historic number of quarterbacks could be first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and if not for a senior-season injury, Florida State's Jordan Travis may have been part of the conversation, according to CBS Sports college football analyst Emory Hunt.

"He would've been able to take advantage of the College Football Playoffs like C.J. Stroud did (in 2023)," Hunt said, "the postseason all-star game circuit like Spencer Rattler has, and would've subsequently found himself" as a Day 1 target behind more celebrated prospects like Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy.

Now, two days before the start of the draft, Travis' camp at least anticipates a potential Day 2 selection. A source close to the situation tells CBS Sports the quarterback is preparing to hear his name called in the Rounds 3-5 range, with the hope of landing "in the right place where he can compete for the starting job once healthy."

The 23-year-old Travis, who was nearly a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2023, met with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets for top-30 visits. But a slew of others are also believed to be logical landing spots, including the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Several of those clubs have been strongly linked to first-round quarterback prospects, but some of them will inevitably be forced to address the position later in the draft.

On the field, Travis is nearing the end of rehabilitation from a leg fracture suffered in November of last year. He went 21-3 in his final two seasons at Florida State, throwing 44 touchdowns and just five interceptions. NFL Media's scouting report of the quarterback suggests teams could have concerns about his size (6-1, 200) and decision-making but should value his leadership, off-script athleticism and track record of improvement.