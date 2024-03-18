Kevin Zeitler is being rewarded for his first Pro Bowl season, going from one good offensive line to another. Per ESPN, the Detroit Lions will sign Zeitler to a one-year contract pending a physical. Zeitler will receive his physical at the Lions facility.

Zeitler will replace the departing Jonah Williams, who signed with the Los Angeles Rams in free agency. Graham Glasgow re-signed after playing right guard last season, so he could move over to the left side to make room for Zeitler -- playing him next to Penei Sewell.

Zeitler has played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants. He spent the last three seasons in Baltimore, earning his first Pro Bowl season at the age of 33. A career year for Zeitler resulted in the longtime guard allowing just two sacks and 15 pressures in 515 pass-blocking snaps last season. His pressure rate allowed per dropback of 2.8% was the third-lowest of his career. Zeitler allowed just five sacks in three seasons in Baltimore.

A key part of the Ravens No. 1 run offense last season, Zeitler will be responsible for opening lanes for David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs in 2024. The Lions had the No. 5 rush offense last season, and led the league in rushing touchdowns with 27.