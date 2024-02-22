The NFL Competition Committee brought in two new members: Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. They replaced Ron Rivera and Mike Vrabel, both of whom were fired by the Commanders and Titans, respectively, after the 2023 season.

McDermott and McVay join the Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin as the only head coaches on the Competition Committee.

These are the current members on the NFL Competition Committee:

Rich McKay (Atlanta Falcons) -- Chief executive officer (chairman)

Kate Blackburn (Cincinnati Bengals) -- Executive vice president

Chris Grier (Miami Dolphins) -- General manager

Stephen Jones (Dallas Cowboys) -- Executive vice president, CEO, and director of player personnel

John Mara (New York Giants) -- President and chief executive officer

Sean McDermott (Buffalo Bills) -- Head coach

Sean McVay (Los Angeles Rams) -- Head coach

Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh Steelers) -- Head coach

The NFL Competition Committee reviews player safety and oversees potential rules changes. At the end of each season, the 32 NFL clubs fill out a survey, answering questions about player protection, officiating, competitive balance and technology. Leading up to the NFL Combine, NFL Football Operations meet with coaches, general managers, players and NCAA representatives to gather their input about potential changes to the rules. There is also a review of data on injuries, instant replay and technology.

The committee holds a meeting before the combine to prepare agenda items, discuss the feedback it received and review information with league medical advisors, members of the coaches' and general managers' subcommittees and NFL Players Association representatives. They also meet throughout the year to discuss aspects of the game.

McDermott and McVay are now a part of that process.

"It's a great honor to be thought of in this light," McDermott said in a statement, via the Bills website. "It comes with great responsibility to continue to grow this game that so many others have done for so many years."