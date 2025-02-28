The NFL Scouting Combine is underway from Indianapolis. Over the next few days, some of the top prospects who are set to enter the 2025 NFL Draft will begin making their case to be selected in April's draft. Defensive linemen and linebackers got the on-field workouts going on Feb. 27 followed up by the defensive backs and tight ends on Feb. 28, quarterbacks, wide receivers and running back on March 1, and rounded out by the offensive lineman on March 2.

While this will certainly be a who's who event, there is always a question of participation. Oftentimes, the NFL combine is a place where prospects make their initial impression on teams, but primarily through meetings. As for the workouts, it's sort of a mixed bag as to who'll actually step onto the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. For instance, some quarterbacks will run the 40-yard dash and do some conditioning drills but will hold off on throwing until their respective pro days.

Below, we'll track each of the top prospects in this year's class who are at the NFL combine and see what their level of participation is.

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

CBS Sports Prospect Ranking: No. 8 (No. 1 position ranking)

Ward, who is projected to be the first quarterback taken at the 2025 NFL Draft, told reporters on Friday that he will not throw at the combine. The Miami signal-caller added that he doesn't believe throwing in this setting will help his draft stock, but does look forward to throwing at his pro day.

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

CBS Sports Prospect Ranking: No. 118 (No. 6 position ranking)

Milroe told reporters on Friday that he will throw at the combine when quarterbacks go through their on-field workouts. The Alabama product threw for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for the Crimson Tide last season.

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

CBS Sports Prospect Ranking: No. 1 overall (No. 1 position ranking)

Hunter, the top-ranked prospect in the class, will not work out at the NFL combine, the Colorado star told CBS Sports HQ. Hunter is widely assumed to be a top-five pick at the NFL Draft (if not No. 1 overall) after winning the Heisman Trophy playing both wide receiver and cornerback.

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

CBS Sports Prospect Ranking: No. 7 overall (No. 1 position ranking)

McMillan, the top-ranked wide receiver in the 2025 class, told reporters on Friday he will not participate in drills at the combine. He is CBS Sports' top wide receiver prospect after leading college football with 3,423 yards receiving, an Arizona program record, in the span of his collegiate career from 2022-2024.

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

CBS Sports Prospect Ranking: No. 28 overall (No. 3 position ranking)

Egbuka will not participate in workouts at the combine, which includes running the 40-yard dash. Instead, the Ohio State product has elected to wait until his pro day.

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

CBS Sports Prospect Ranking: No. 48 (No. 3 position ranking)

Dart told reporters that he intends to throw during combine drills on Saturday. With a strong workout, Ole Miss signal-caller could throw himself into the first round discussion. This past season, he threw for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

CBS Sports Prospect Ranking: No. 13 (No. 2 position ranking)

Burden told reporters on Friday that he intends to run at the combine. The 21-year-old is projected to be a mid-to-late first-round pick.

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

CBS Sports Prospect Ranking: No. 34 (No. 4 position ranking)

Golden, who is projected as a late first-round pick, confirmed that he plans to run at the combine this week. However, the Texas receiver will leave the rest of his workouts for his pro day next month.

Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

CBS Sports Prospect Ranking: No. 2 overall (No. 1 position ranking)

The Penn State pass rusher and projected top-five pick Abdul Carter will not work out during the NFL Scouting Combine. Carter is expected to partake in physical exams and interviews this week, but has not yet recovered from a shoulder injury he suffered during the Fiesta Bowl. It was also revealed that Carter is dealing with a stress reaction in his right foot, but it does not require surgery.

"I couldn't be more confident that this will be a nonfactor where he's drafted," Rosenhaus told ESPN. "He will put on a show at his pro day."

2025 NFL combine: Top 250 prospect rankings as Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter lead way ahead of workouts Josh Edwards

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

CBS Sports Prospect Ranking: No. 5 (No. 2 position ranking)

Johnson will not workout at the NFL combine, according to ESPN. Instead, the cornerback will particulate fully during his Pro Bowl, which will take place on March 21. Johnson is projected to be a first-round selection at the 2025 NFL Draft after totaling nine interceptions (three returned for a touchdown) during his career with the Wolverines.

Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

CBS Sports Prospect Ranking: No. 3 (No. 1 position ranking)

Mason Graham will only do the bench press at the NFL combine, his agent told NFL Media. Graham will conduct his full workout at his pro day. The Michigan product is projected to be a top five pick at the NFL Draft.

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michgian

CBS Sports Prospect Ranking: No. 30 (No. 5 position ranking)

Grant is dealing with a hamstring injury, so the Michigan defensive tackle will not partcipate in on-field drills at the NFL combine, according to NFL Media. He will reportedly be ready to go for his pro day.

Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Williams told reporters at the NFL combine that he will not work out this week due to an ankle injury. Instead, he'll wait until Georgia's Pro Day. The edge rusher added that he played the 2024 season at "less than 60%" after suffering a Grade 2 left ankle sprain in the season opener.

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

CBS Sports Prospect Ranking: No. 24 overall (No. 2 position ranking)

Sanders will not throw at the NFL combine, according to NFL Media. Instead, he will use the showcase to meet with teams before throwing with receivers he has an established rapport with at Colorado's Pro Day. This is a similar approach that Sanders took at the East-West Shrine Bowl in January where he only met with teams and the media.

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

CBS Sports Prospect Ranking: No. 107 (No. 4 position ranking)

Ewers confirmed Friday that he plans to throw at the NFL combine. This comes after an NFL Media report notes that Ewers is fully recovered from a torn oblique he suffered during the Longhorns' second game of the season against Michigan. He's also weighing in at 215 pounds. On top of the clean bill of health and green light to throw this week, this latest report also noted that Ewers has been working out with former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

CBS Sports Prospect Ranking: No. 11 (No. 1 position ranking)

The Boise State running back will wait until his pro day to work out in front of prospective NFL teams. Jeanty will participate in medical evaluations and interviews with teams, but NFL Media reports that will not go through on-field workouts this week at the NFL combine. Jeanty is the consensus top running back in this class and is already projected to come off the board in the top half of the first round.

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

CBS Sports Prospect Ranking: No. 15 (No. 1 position ranking)

Loveland, who spoke to reporters with a sling on his right arm after recently undergoing shoulder surgery, told reporters Thursday that he expects a full recovery. He said he should be cleared to go for OTAs and ready for contact in training camp.

Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

CBS Sports Prospect Ranking: No. 68 (No. 5 position ranking)

Arroyo,will not work out at the NFL combine due to a knee bruise he suffered at the Senior Bowl, per NFL Media. Arroyo noted that he will be fine to participate in his Miami Pro Day.

Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

CBS Sports Prospect Ranking: No. 32 (No. 3 position ranking)

Revel Jr. will not do any drills at the NFL combine or his pro day, but is on track to be ready for the summer, according to CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards. The corner suffered a torn ACL in practice last October but is on the mend. His surgeon, Dr. Daniel Cooper, sent NFL teams a letter this week that said the defensive back is on schedule to be fully cleared this summer. He will participate in medical checks this week at the combine.