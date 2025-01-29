The NFL has announced the participants for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games Skills Show that will take place on Thursday night. Each challenge will help decide who will win the two-day challenge between the AFC and the NFC.

Here's a rundown of each skills challenge and the players that will be taking part in each one.

Passing the Test

"Each of the conference's three quarterbacks will try to hit targets at various distances around the field worth different point values in 40 seconds. Before the challenge, each quarterback will select a Pro Bowl Games teammate to answer five trivia questions about current Pro Bowl players. For every correct answer, the quarterback gets an additional 10 seconds. The winner of the competition is the team with the quarterback who scores the most points."

AFC teammates: Joe Burrow (Bengals)/Nico Collins (Texans), Drake Maye (Patriots)/Jonnu Smith (Dolphins), Russell Wilson (Steelers)/Myles Garrett (Browns)

NFC teammates: Jared Goff (Lions)/Josh Jacobs (Packers), Sam Darnold (Vikings)/Fred Warner (49ers), Baker Mayfield (Bucs)/Mike Evans (Bucs)

Satisfying Catches

"One wide receiver, tight end and defensive back from each conference will compete in a challenge obstacle course, including catches from a jugs machine at three different distances, to test every aspect of catching a football. Each teammate will complete the course back-to-back with the lowest combined time winning the challenge."

AFC participants: Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals), Brock Bowers (Raiders), Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans)

NFC participants: Justin Jefferson (Vikings), Trey McBride (Cardinals), Jaylon Johnson (Bears)

The Big Spike

"Linemen look to spike footballs onto a machine that measure power and impact. Three points will be awarded to the winning team."

AFC participants: Rashawn Slater (Chargers), Quinnen Williams (Jets), Joel Bitonio (Browns)

NFC participants: Chris Lindstrom (Falcons), Dexter Lawrence (Giants), Frank Ragnow (Lions)

Relay Race

"A simultaneous relay-style event where four players from each conference complete a 40-yard dash before handing a football to the next athlete on their team, continuing until the fourth and final leg crosses the finish line. The conferences will compete in three rounds, with the fastest team winning. Three points will be awarded to the winning team."

AFC teams: Jonathan Taylor (Colts), Patrick Surtain II (Broncos), Danielle Hunter (Texans), Patrick Ricard (Ravens), Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers), Marvin Mims Jr. (Broncos), Joey Bosa (Chargers), Denzel Ward (Browns), Jerry Jeudy (Browns), Kyle Van Noy, (Ravens), Nik Bonitto (Broncos), Derwin James (Chargers)

NFC teams: Jahmyr Gibbs (Lions), Jaycee Horn (Panthers), Micah Parsons (Cowboys), Brian Branch (Lions), Devon Witherspoon (Seahawks), KhaDarel Hodge (Falcons), Nick Bosa (49ers), KaVontae Turpin (Cowboys), Malik Nabers (Giants), Bobby Wagner (Commanders), Jared Verse (Rams), Budda Baker (Cardinals)

Helmet Harmony

"This game show tests players knowledge of their teammate, with three points awarded to the winners."

AFC teammates: Cameron Heyward/Miles Killebrew (Steelers), Dion Dawkins/Connor McGovern (Bills), Marlon Humphrey/Kyle Hamilton (Ravens)

NFC teammates: Vita Vea/Tristan Wirfs (Bucs), Jonathan Greenard/Brian O'Neill (Vikings), Rashan Gary/Xavier McKinney (Packers)

Dodgeball

"A classic game of 7-on-7 dodgeball between conferences played in two matches. The winning team will be awarded six points."

AFC teams: Jeffery Simmons (Titans), Logan Cooke (Jaguars), Ronnie Stanley (Ravens), Chris Boswell (Steelers), Joe Mixon (Texans), Isaac Seumalo (Steelers), Tyler Linderbaum (Ravens), Patrick Queen (Steelers), Quenton Nelson (Colts), Zaire Franklin (Colts), Brian Thomas Jr. (Jaguars), James Cook (Bills), Ross Matiscik (Jaguars), Trey Hendrickson (Bengals)

NFC teams: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seahawks), Erik McCoy (Saints), Leonard Williams (Seahawks), Bijan Robinson (Falcons), Robert Hunt (Panthers), Taylor Decker (Lions), Jack Fox (Lions), Kyle Juszczyk (49ers), Tyler Smith (Cowboys), Andrew Van Ginkel (Vikings), George Kittle (49ers), Andrew DePaola (Vikings), Brandon Aubrey (Cowboys), Byron Murphy (Vikings)

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will start Thursday night at 7 p.m ET and will continue Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Sunday's skill competitions include: EA Sports Madden NFL 25 Challenge, Punt Perfect, The Great Football Race and Tug-of-War. The competition will end with a flag football game between the two conferences.