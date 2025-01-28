nabers-g.jpg
The Kansas City Chiefs are once again headed to the Super Bowl, this time to square off with the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of the big game played two years ago involving both teams. Before that, though, we still have the Pro Bowl Games to be played. 

Since Super Bowl players voted into the NFL's annual all-star event are not eligible to actually suit up for the Games, which include skills competitions and a flag-football tournament, we expect to see a slew of alternates announced soon. We also expect that other veterans voted will opt out of participation due to injuries or personal reasons.

Below, you'll find a complete rundown of players who will now be headed to the Pro Bowl Games (and credited with a Pro Bowl selection). 

New Pro BowlerReplacingReason
Giants WR Malik NabersLions WR Amon-Ra St. BrownInjury
Falcons RB Bijan RobinsonEagles RB Saquon Barkley Super Bowl
Jets DL Quinnen WilliamsChiefs DL Chris JonesSuper Bowl
Seahawks DL Leonard WilliamsEagles DL Jalen CarterSuper Bowl
Vikings OL Brian O'NeillEagles OL Lane Johnson Super Bowl
Saints OL Erik McCoyEagles OL Cam JurgensSuper Bowl
Panthers OL Robert HuntEagles OL Landon DickersonSuper Bowl
Bills RB James CookRavens RB Derrick HenryTBA
Bills OL Connor McGovernChiefs OL Creed HumphreySuper Bowl
Lions OL Taylor DeckerLions OL Penei SewellInjury
Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith
Chiefs TE Travis KelceSuper Bowl
Browns OL Joel Bitonio
Chiefs OL Joe ThuneySuper Bowl
Buccaneers WR Mike EvansCowboys WR CeeDee LambInjury
Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.Ravens WR Zay FlowersInjury
Ravens OL Ronnie StanleyTexans OL Laremy TunsilTBA
Steelers OL Isaac SeumaloChiefs OL Trey SmithSuper Bowl
Texans DL Danielle HunterRaiders DL Maxx CrosbyInjury
Ravens LB Kyle Van NoySteelers LB T.J. WattTBA
Chargers LB Joey BosaChargers LB Khalil MackTBA
Commanders LB Bobby WagnerEagles LB Zack BaunSuper Bowl

The Pro Bowl Games will take place Jan. 30 through Feb. 2 in Orlando, Florida.  