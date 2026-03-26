The 2026 NFL Draft opens April 23 for most teams, but five teams are not currently slated to pick until Friday night. In fact, the first scheduled selection by any of those teams is No. 47 overall, nearly halfway through the second round.

Each of those teams saw an opportunity to improve their roster at the opportunity cost of making a first-round selection. Two trains of thought could be ascribed to that decision-making: 1.) they do not believe the quality of player available in this year's draft is as high as the talent they received via trade and/or 2.) the team believes it is only a piece or two away from contention and directly targeted a specific player to fill that need either last year or for the upcoming season.

How close are each of those five teams to contention? CBS Sports weighs in on whose gamble will reap the biggest reward.

The 2026 NFL Draft takes place from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.

1. Denver Broncos

Denver advanced deeper in the playoffs than any of these other teams. The Patriots ousted them in the AFC Championship after Bo Nix succumbed to a season-ending foot injury. They lost more than they added in free agency, but took a big swing by trading for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Sean Payton's team sum has been greater than the sum of its parts. There is no reason to believe that is going to change. The roster is not perfect and there are pitfalls, specifically injuries, which could derail the season, but that could be true of any team.

The Broncos have seven picks, but only one in the top 100 (No. 62 overall).

2. Green Bay Packers

For years, Green Bay has been propped up by its offense. Jordan Love dispersed the football to a collection of skill talent, including Matthew Golden, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Tucker Kraft and others.

However, the presence of Micah Parsons, who should return to full health, gives them an exciting outlook on defense. They are capable of turning teams over and giving additional series to Matt LaFleur and the offense.

LaFleur is entering an important year, and the pressure to produce is high. Minnesota should be better with Kyler Murray. Detroit is going to be a tough out each meeting. Chicago improved by leaps and bounds under the direction of Ben Johnson. The Packers should contend for the NFC North if the team is able to stay healthy.

Green Bay has seven selections, but only two in the top 100 overall, beginning with No. 52 overall.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville may be without a first-round pick, but the Jaguars do have four picks in the top 100 thanks to a gift from the Lions in last year's draft. There are multiple needs to address on the roster, but the franchise made great strides in Year 1 under head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone.

The Jaguars seem primed for regression, but every team in the AFC South encountered downswings in 2025; someone has to win the division. The team has not made any big additions this offseason, but getting Travis Hunter Jr. back in the fold will seem like one.

4. Atlanta Falcons

Kevin Stefanski has assembled a staff full of lieutenants who had been with him during his most successful seasons in Cleveland. The hope is that they tap into some of that magic with the Falcons.

Unfortunately, there are questions about the availability of the player for whom Atlanta traded this year's first-round selection, edge rusher James Pearce Jr. It is almost as if they received no benefit by making that move. However, Stefanski should pull out the best of a really talented offensive unit. The offensive line, from left to right, is strong and now being coached by Bill Callahan. Bijan Robinson is playing in a scheme that turned Nick Chubb into arguably the league's best back and developed tight end David Njoku. Drake London is a reliable outlet as well. The pieces are in place for Atlanta to find success, but it will depend upon how well the defense can gel.

The team has five selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, including Nos. 48 and 79 overall.

5. Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis is fifth on this list but the best version of each of these teams could advance to the postseason. The confidence each team has in its own roster -- combined with a more shallow blue-chip talent pool -- is likely why the Colts were willing to part with the first-round pick.

In fact, the Colts burst out of the gates to an 8-2 start before quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending Achilles injury; the same Achilles injury serving as the reason for their presence at the bottom of the list. It is one of the most difficult injuries from which to return. If Jones is unavailable to start the season, then the team may start slow.

Long term, perhaps the team's investment in Jones works out, but the Colts have the biggest cloud hanging over their heads. Aside from Jones, the roster has improved tremendously over the last calendar year.

Indianapolis has seven total selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, including Nos. 47 and 78 overall.