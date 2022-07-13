It's Trey Lance time in the Bay Area, as the former No. 3 overall pick is preparing for his first season as the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. There's great reason to be optimistic about the future of the franchise, but a couple of recent reports have painted the young QB in a bad light.

Mike Silver and Colin Cowherd both claim that sources have told them about Lance having "arm fatigue" and accuracy issues, via SI.com. Ted Nguyen of The Athletic asked a 49ers coach about this "arm fatigue," and the coach responded saying he "never heard anything about that a day in my life."

These reports got around to members of the 49ers, and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk clowned the narrative while posting some highlights of a recent workout with Lance.

"The only three throws from the day," Aiyuk wrote. "His arm got fatigued after that…"

In his rookie season, Lance threw for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in six games played. He won one of his two starts, a Week 17 matchup against the Houston Texans in which he completed 16 of 23 passes for 249 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. In that game, Aiyuk caught four passes for 94 yards.

The 49ers are excited about Lance's arm and his athleticism, and if he's even a small upgrade over Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco should again be Super Bowl contenders.