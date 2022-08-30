The San Francisco 49ers are releasing veteran safety Tashaun Gipson, per ESPN. Gipson signed a one-year deal with the Niners last week.

Gipson was brought in since Jimmie Ward was dealing with a hamstring injury. The 49ers still have Talanoa Hufanga, George Odum and Tarvarius Moore in their safety corps.

The 32-year-old joined San Francisco this offseason, after spending the last two years with the Chicago Bears as a starter. In 2020, Gipson had the best season of his career as far as tackles were concerned, putting up the highest numbers of his career with 66 total in the regular season. He also had two interceptions that season.

In 2021 his production decreased and he had 47 tackles, one sack and two interceptions.

Gipson joined the Bears in 2020, signing a one-year deal with the team and re-signing in 2021 with another one-year deal. Before he was in Chicago, Gipson also played with the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns, the team that took him undrafted in 2012.

The veteran's resume includes a Pro Bowl selection in 2014, 27 interceptions and three defensive touchdowns.

The 49ers begin their regular season on Sept. 11 against the Bears in Chicago.