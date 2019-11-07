Aaron Hernandez's ex-cellmate claims former NFL star had ties to fourth murder in new book
The cellmate's account is told in an upcoming book about Hernandez
Former NFL tight end Aaron Hernandez was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for murdering semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd back in 2013. He was also ultimately acquitted of a double murder charge four years later. Now, two years after his death, Hernandez is being tied to an alleged fourth murder.
According to investigative journalist Dylan Howard's new book "Aaron Hernandez's Killing Fields," Hernandez's former cellmate, Kyle Kennedy, claims that Hernandez talked about a different, fourth murder.
"[Hernandez] always used to tell me he had four murders," Kennedy told Howard, according to Radar Online. "He would just always, all the time joke around saying, 'I got four bodies.'"
According to the new book, Hernandez was referring to a man named Jordan Miller, who apparently looked like Lloyd. Hernandez had allegedly hired a group of associates to carry out the murder of Lloyd, but Miller was killed because of his similar physical appearance, the book claims.
One week later, Lloyd was found dead in an industrial park near Hernandez's Massachusetts home. On June 26, 2013, Hernandez was charged with first-degree murder and the New England Patriots immediately released the star tight end. He was convicted of the crime in April of 2015 and received a life sentence.
In 2012, leading up to Lloyd's death, Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado were killed in Boston. The pair were gunned down while sitting in their vehicle. Hernandez was indicted for the two slayings and the case went to trial, but he ultimately was acquitted in April 2017. The shooting was allegedly over a spilled drink at a local bar.
Two days after Hernandez was acquitted of the double-murder charges, he killed himself in his cell.
