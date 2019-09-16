Adam Vinatieri reportedly mulling retirement after multiple missed extra point attempts
The Colts aren't ready to let him go though
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri signed a contract extension earlier this year, but just two weeks into the 2019 season, he's reportedly considering hanging up the cleats for good. The oldest player in the NFL (46 years old) may have a bit of a confidence issue. It started last season in the AFC Divisional round of the playoffs, when Vinatieri missed one of his two extra point attempts during the Colts' 31-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Those troubles carried into the regular season, as he again missed an extra point attempt during the Colts' overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday.
Then, Week 2 happened.
Vinatieri missed two of his three extra point attempts during the Colts' 19-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans. With just 19 points on the board, the Titans were always in striking distance due to the missed kicks. Thankfully, Indianapolis' defense was able to hold off Tennessee, and Vinatieri breathed a sigh of relief. Still, the 46-year-old was visibly upset on the sidelines during the game and then delivered some interesting comments to reporters following the final whistle.
When he walked out of the locker room on Sunday afternoon, he told reporters, "You'll hear from me tomorrow," according to ESPN's Mike Wells. Reporters then reminded Vinatieri that the players had Monday off, but he again told the reporters that they would be hearing from him tomorrow.
Vinatieri's comments make it seem like he's mulling retirement, and many would understand why. The four-time Super Bowl champion has missed four of his last seven extra point attempts. Clearly there is something wrong.
During a discussion on NBC on Sunday night, it was said, "It's safe to assume" Vinatieri is leaning towards retirement, but the Colts aren't ready to move on from him. A final decision is expected by tomorrow afternoon.
Vinatieri has nothing left to prove. No other player in NFL history has ever scored more points than he has, and the Colts need someone who doesn't have any issues kicking extra points.
