Back-to-back Super Bowl championships are more than enough to warrant a contract extension between Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. Reid and the Chiefs are in the beginning stages of working out a contract extension that would make Reid the highest-paid head coach in the NFL, per NFL Network. Coaches contracts aren't publicly announced, but it is expected that Reid will earn an extension which he makes more than $15 million per year.

Reid said he would return after the Chiefs captured Super Bowl LVIII, an overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers, making Kansas City the first NFL team to win consecutive championships since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots. Reid has won three Super Bowl championships with the Chiefs, just one of five coaches in league history to win three Super Bowl titles.

Reid joined Bill Belichick and Chuck Noll as the only head coaches to win three Super Bowls in a five-season span. His 26 playoff wins trail only Belichick (31) for the most in NFL history. He also joined Belichick as the only coaches with 200+ wins and three Super Bowl titles. His 258 regular-season wins trail only Don Shula (328), George Halas (318), and Belichick (302) in NFL history. Reid's 284 combined wins in the regular season and postseason trail only Shula (347), Belichick (343), and Halas (324) for the most in NFL history.

Reid is the only head coach in NFL history to win 100 games with two different franchises and the only head coach to win 10 playoff games with two different franchises. He also has taken the Chiefs and Eagles to four consecutive conference championship games, the only coach ever to accomplish the feat for two organizations. He's the all-time wins leader for the Chiefs and Eagles.

In 25 seasons as a head coach, Reid has won three Super Bowl titles, five conference championships and 14 division titles. He's had 18 double-digit win seasons. He's fourth in NFL history with 258 wins and second in postseason wins with 26. Reid has also won a playoff game with four different quarterbacks (Donovan McNabb, Jeff Garcia, Alex Smith, and Mahomes).

Reid is showing no signs of slowing down, nor wanting to retire. His passion for the game remains strong in his mid-60s.