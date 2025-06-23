The Indianapolis Colts received encouraging news this week, with quarterback Anthony Richardson announcing that he expects to be ready to go for training camp. Richardson is dealing with a shoulder injury that caused him to miss minicamp.

"I'm all good ... not really even a bump in the road," Richardson said, per. "Not really even a bump in the road. I feel like I tripped, I fell. Just got back up and hit the ground running again."

Training camp for Indy begins July 22.

Colts coach Shane Steichen didn't give many details earlier in the month on when he expected the former No. 4 overall pick to return, saying he hoped the QB could come back "at some point" during training camp.

Injuries have been a major storyline in Richardson's two-year NFL career. He was limited to just four games his rookie year and played 11 last year. His third year in the league will be a crucial one as he looks to live up to the first-rounder expectations.

The Colts added former first rounder Daniel Jones in free agency, and with Richardson out, the former New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings QB was able to get some first-team reps. Adding Jones, despite his career struggles, has only put more pressure on Richardson to make something happen with the Indy offense in 2025.

The QB battle will continue into training camp, and it looks like Richardson will be able to be an active participant after a short hiccup.