The Chicago Bears (4-8) cannot afford a loss when they face the Detroit Lions (9-3) on Sunday afternoon. Chicago has won two of its last three games to keep its slim playoff hopes alive, including a 12-10 win at Minnesota its last time out. Detroit has won four of its last five games, beating New Orleans on the road last week to maintain a three-game lead atop the NFC North. The Lions picked up a 31-26 win against Chicago at home in the first meeting between these teams, which came in Week 11.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. The Lions are favored by 3 points in the latest Bears vs. Lions odds, while the over/under is 43.5 points via SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Lions vs. Bears picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-128 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-20 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and is 31-12 straight-up the last three weeks.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has set its sights on Detroit vs. Chicago. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Bears vs. Lions spread: Lions -3

Bears vs. Lions over/under: 43.5 points

Bears vs. Lions money line: Lions -170, Bears +144

Bears vs. Lions picks: See picks here

Bears vs. Lions live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago is in its best form of the season, winning two of its last three games before having the week off last Sunday. The Bears' lone loss in the last month came at Detroit, but they covered the 8-point spread in that 31-26 final. They bounced back with a 12-10 win at Minnesota the following week, as they held the Vikings to less than 250 total yards.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields struggled with turnover issues early in the season, but he has thrown just one interception in his last four games. He leads the team with 400 rushing yards and a touchdown, averaging more than five yards per carry. Detroit is on the road for the second consecutive game, giving Chicago a rest advantage from multiple perspectives.

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit has only lost once since Week 7, which came in a rivalry game against Green Bay on Thanksgiving. The Lions bounced back with a 33-28 win at New Orleans last week, as tight end Sam LaPorta caught nine passes for 140 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Jared Goff continues to play at an elite level, going over 200 passing yards in every game this season.

The Lions tend to play their best football against divisional opponents, covering the spread in 11 of their last 13 NFC North games. Chicago has not won consecutive games since the end of the 2021 season, and it is just 2-10 in its last 12 home games. Detroit has won and covered the spread in four of the last six meetings between these teams, and it is 15-5 against the spread in its last 20 games overall. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bears vs. Lions picks

The model has simulated Lions vs. Bears 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Lions vs. Bears, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Bears vs. Lions spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 176-128 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.