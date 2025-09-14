Two NFC North rivals meet on Sunday, Sept. 14 in Week 2 with each side looking for its first win of 2025 when the Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears. The Lions had a disappointing showing with a 27-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers while the Bears blew a late lead on Monday, falling to the Minnesota Vikings 27-24. Which players will find the end zone as anytime touchdown scorers in this divisional clash?

Top Bears-Lions anytime touchdown props:

Sam LaPorta anytime touchdown (+185, DraftKings)

I picked LaPorta as an anytime touchdown scorer last week against the Packers, but the Lions got in the end zone just once, with Jared Goff finding rookie Isaac TeSlaa. LaPorta did command a sizable target share, though, with six catches on nine targets for game-leading 79 yards.

LaPorta has just 12 career catches against the Bears across his first two NFL seasons, but three of those were for touchdowns, and all of them came last year. In November, LaPorta had a two-touchdown game against the Bears. In December, he found the end zone once again.

The Bears are coming off a collapse of a loss to the Vikings, and the Lions present another tough challenge for Chicago. Given LaPorta was a sizable part of Detroit's attack last week and had a lot of success against the Bears last year, he seems like a good bet to sniff the end zone on Sunday.

DJ Moore anytime touchdown (+195, DraftKings)

LaPorta has three touchdowns against the Bears over the last two years, and Moore, who joined Chicago in 2023, has three touchdowns in four games across the last two years against Detroit.

Moore has been a target alpha since joining Chicago. Be it Caleb Williams or Justin Fields, Moore has had a lot of chances to make plays, including against the Lions. In his last four games against Chicago, Moore has caught 28 passes on 45 targets for 329 yards and three touchdowns. Moore commanded just five targets in Week 1's loss to Minnesota, bringing in three for 68 yards. I'd expect Williams to pepper Moore with targets like last year against Detroit, when Moore had 26 targets between those two games. This all makes him a strong candidate to score against the Lions.