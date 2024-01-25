The Cincinnati Bengals didn't have to look too far to find their replacement at offensive coordinator. In fact, they didn't even need to look outside the building. Quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher has been elevated to offensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday. Pitcher replaces former OC Brian Callahan, who recently accepted the head-coaching position with the Tennessee Titans.

Once Callahan landed the Titans job, Pitcher was the logical candidate to replace him. That said, had Callahan remained in Cincy, it's possible Pitcher could've been the one leaving town, as he was among the more popular offensive coordinator candidates this cycle, garnering interest from the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints.

"I couldn't be more excited and energized by this opportunity," Pitcher said in a statement released by the team. "I love this organization and am so grateful to Mike Brown, the Brown and Blackburn families, Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor. That they see me fit for this responsibility means the world to me, and I will work tirelessly to provide every ounce of value I can to this team. My wife Marissa, son Oliver and I love that we get to continue our journey in this great city. Who Dey!"

The 37-year-old has been with the Bengals dating back to 2016 when he broke into the NFL as an offensive assistant. Pitcher was elevated to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 when Zac Taylor was hired as head coach, and became the quarterbacks coach the following season -- exactly as Joe Burrow arrived as the No. 1 overall pick.

"Our relationship is as good as it gets," Burrow said of Pitcher. "I wouldn't be the player I am today without him. He's been preparing for this for years. He takes his job very seriously and does it with a lot of passion."

"I'm excited for Dan and his opportunity to increase his role on our staff," Taylor added. "He has excelled in his job of helping develop our quarterbacks over the past five years. He has been a top contributor to our scheme and that role will now increase. I look forward to seeing him continue to grow in this new position."

On top of his familiarity with the organization, Cincinnati was arguably the top opening for an offensive coordinator. With Burrow established as a top-five quarterback in the league and Ja'Marr Chase as one of the best receivers in the league, it's about as attractive of a spot as there is in the league.

For his career (and the coaching under Pitcher), Burrow has averaged 270.8 passing yards per game, boasting a 98.6 passer rating and has completed 68% of his passes in 52 regular-season games. He also has 97 passing touchdowns to just 37 interceptions over that four-year stretch.