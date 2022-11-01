Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday. Details around Zimmer's death are unclear at this time.

Zimmer, 38, had been with the Bengals since late July. He was previously the co-defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach with the Saints, with whom he won Super Bowl XLIV.

Zimmer's father, Mike Zimmer, is a long-time NFL coach. Mike Zimmer was the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2014 until 2021, and Adam served on his staff during his father's entire tenure with the Vikings.

Zimmer's mother, Vikki, passed away unexpectedly in 2009 at the age of 50.

"My brother was one of my best friends, especially after my mom died, we became so close," Corri Zimmer wrote on Instagram Tuesday morning. "He was always there for me and always the first to show up and volunteer at my foundation events… I never even had to ask. Always telling me what a good job I did and how proud he was of me."