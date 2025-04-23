The 2025 NFL Draft will begin Thursday, April 24, with the first round getting underway in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Miami Hurricanes star quarterback Cam Ward is expected to be the No. 1 overall selection for the Tennessee Titans but there are several directions the draft can go from there. Will two-way star and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter go to Cleveland, or will the Browns load up on the defensive line with Abdul Carter? Do the New York Giants take whoever Cleveland passes on or go with Hunter's Colorado teammate Shedeur Sanders to fill a void at quarterback? How many receivers get picked in the first round in what is projected to be a loaded class?

Sports fans who believe they have the answers to those questions and more can take advantage of the latest promotions offered at sportsbooks to make wagers on the draft. Keep in mind there can be restrictions on betting on the draft even if you are in a state where sports betting is legal. You can take a look at general draft guidelines, tips, restrictions and expert picks for the 2025 event here.

Ahead of Thursday's first round, we'll take a look at the current promotions being offered across sportsbooks and break down each one.

Where to bet on 2025 NFL Draft

Here are the top sportsbook promos and bonus codes that are being offered ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Brand Promo CBS promo code FanDuel Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

Three sportsbooks are running what is known as a "bet and get" promotion. FanDuel is offering $250 in bonus bets but requires a user's first bet to win to get the bonus funds. DraftKings is offering $200 regardless of the outcome of the first bet in the form of eight $25 bonus slips. bet365 is offering the least amount in bonus bets with $150, but is allowing users to wager that money in any increments they choose. Each promotion requires a first bet of at least $5, which is great for those who are looking to ease their way into betting and not invest too much. Caesars is offering profit boosts on a user's next 10 bets after a first bet of at least $1. This isn't a promotion with bonus bets but similarly requires minimal investment for a user to potentially access bigger payouts on future bets.

BetMGM and Fanatics are offering bet insurance promotions. For those who have a greater appetite for risk and are willing to invest more money, these could be the offers to target. BetMGM is offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets, but in order to get the full amount, a user must wager at least $1,500 on the initial qualifying wager. Fanatics is offering $1,000 in No Sweat Bets, but users have to opt into the promotion every day for 10 consecutive days and bet the limit of $100 per day in order to potentially get the full $1,000.

NFL Draft preview

Tennessee appears to be locked in on taking Ward as its quarterback of the future at No. 1, despite the overall class being considered weaker than previous ones. Sanders is being mocked as high as No. 3 to the Giants, though the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6 could also be viewed as an early landing spot for him should New York pass. The Colorado quarterback is +380 at DraftKings to be selected in the top five picks and -170 to go in the top 10. The Raiders are also being touted as a landing spot for Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty is +100 to be picked at No. 6 and +100 to be drafted by Las Vegas.

Tetairoa McMillan, Matthew Golden, Luther Burden and Emeka Egbuka headline a deep wide receiver class, though it's anyone's guess where these talented pass-catchers will be taken. Hunter isn't being classified as a wide receiver for position prop bet purposes, but he's expected to get some offensive snaps regardless of where he goes. DraftKings has set the line on first-round receivers at 2.5, with the Over favored at -285. The Green Bay Packers have not taken a wide receiver in the first round since 2002, when they picked Javon Walker, but this could be the year they break that drought. Green Bay is +600 to go with a wide receiver in the first round.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is of utmost importance, and all sportsbooks have resources to help users who need assistance, including deposit limits, betting activity alerts, timeouts and self-exclusion. These platforms even have contact information for national helplines should users require further assistance.