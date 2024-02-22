Bijan Robinson is fully aware of what he's capable of as a running back, patiently waiting for the Atlanta Falcons to give him that opportunity. With the arrival of new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, the former Texas star has set a high standard for himself in his second NFL season.

"I want 2,000 yards rushing," Robinson said earlier this month, via Sports Illustrated. "I know those are big expectations, what we can do as an offense, with all the weapons, our O-line, with Zac being at the helm, it can be something special.

"I think it's going to be one of those special seasons that Atlanta's been waiting for us and all of us as players have been waiting for. So, let's get it."

Robinson had a strong rookie season despite the mishandling of the No. 8 overall pick by former head coach Arthur Smith. He finished with 214 carries for 976 yards and four touchdowns (4.6 yards per carry) while also having 58 receptions for 487 yards and four touchdowns. He finished with a franchise-record 1,463 yards from scrimmage for a rookie.

"Yeah, I had 1,400 yards, but for me, I have such high expectations, that's not a great season," Robinson said. "From the expectations people have from me, I could see them looking at that season like, 'that may be great somewhere else but that shouldn't be the standard for me.'"

While Robinson didn't get 1,000 rushing yards in Year 1, he did lead all rookies in rushing yards. He had two 100-yard rushing games and a 100-yard receiving game in his rookie campaign, becoming a finalist for the NFL Rookie of the Year award.

The lofty goals will fuel him as he enters his sophomore season in the NFL. He's far from satisfied, especially knowing Robinson can get the most out of him in his scheme.