Damar Hamlin, a Pittsburgh native, has thought about playing for the Steelers before he hangs up his cleats for good.

Hamlin is slated to spend the 2024 season with the Buffalo Bills as he is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Based on his recent comments, the veteran defensive back is more than open to playing for his hometown team sometime down the road.

"I think ending my career as a Pittsburgh Steeler would be a dream situation," Hamlin said. "I played at Pitt. I played in Heinz Field probably for like eight years straight between WPIAL championships and Pitt. So, a dream come true would be finishing my career as a Steeler."

As he alluded to, Hamlin has an extensive history with the Steelers' home stadium. Known as Acrisure Stadium, Hamlin played each of his home games on the Steelers' field as a member of the Pitt Panthers from 2016-20. He earned All-ACC second-team honors in 2020 after leading the Panthers in tackles and pass breakups.

A 2021 sixth-round pick, Hamlin made 13 starts for the Bills during the 2022 season. His life was forever altered after he went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle during the Bills' Week 17 game that season against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin ultimately recovered after receiving CPR on the field and spending a week in the hospital.

Hamlin's recovery has served as an inspiration for many. He received millions of donations for his charity that is dedicated to "the development, health and safety of youth through sports, engagement, activities, training and programming."

Hamlin resumed his NFL career in 2023, appearing in five games during the regular season. He finished second to Joe Flacco in the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year voting.

While he is currently slated to return to Buffalo, it's clear that Hamlin is interested in returning home before his career is over. It'll be interesting to see if the Steelers are interested in making Hamlin's dream a reality.

One thing we know is that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is a big fan of Hamlin. Tomlin has known Hamlin since he was roughly 12 years old.

"Just got a lot of love and respect for him as a human being," Tomlin said a day after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest in Cincinnati.

"His commitment to the pursuit of his goals and dreams of doing what it is he's doing right now, which is playing in the NFL. To watch him make personal decisions and make that a realization, it's just an honor to get to know young people like that.''