Browns All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett sustained a shoulder sprain and a bicep strain from a single-car accident Monday, the Browns announced. Team doctors will evaluate his availability for Cleveland's Week 4 matchup against the Falcons this Sunday. Here's the full statement from the team:

"First -- and most importantly -- we are thankful that Myles, his passenger and no other parties were seriously injured in the single-car accident yesterday. After medical evaluation today, our team doctors at University Hospitals have concluded that Myles has sustained a shoulder strain, biceps strain, minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various other body parts. Myles didn't suffer any fractures and has also cleared concussion protocol. Currently, our focus is providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity. Although we hope to have him back soon, his availability for Sunday's game in Atlanta will be evaluated by team doctors throughout the week."

The accident occurred Monday following practice, per his agent, Nicole Lynn. Garrett swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected, causing the car to flip multiple times, according to NFL Media. Both passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident. Garrett was discharged from the hospital Monday night.

Garrett, 26, is in the middle of his sixth season with the Browns. The first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. He had three sacks during the first three games of the 2022 season while helping the Browns post a 2-1 record.