With one word, Kevin Stefanski made a big decision that will impact the rest of the Browns' season. Shortly following his team's 31-27 win over the Jaguars, the Browns' coach was asked if Joe Flacco will be Cleveland's starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

"Yes," Stefanski said.

And with that, the latest crazy story in a season that has been full of them will continue. Signed by the Browns just 20 days ago, Flacco threw three touchdown passes during Sunday's win while picking up his 100th career regular season win. Flacco also threw for over 300 yards in a game for the first time since he led the Jets to a comeback win over the Browns in Week 2 of the 2022 season.

Joe Flacco CLE • QB • #15 CMP% 55.1 YDs 565 TD 5 INT 2 YD/Att 6.35 View Profile

In his second start with the Browns, Flacco out-played injured counterpart Trevor Lawrence, whose three interceptions overshadowed his three touchdown passes. Flacco's two early touchdown passes to David Njoku gave the Browns an early 14-0 lead. His 41-yard touchdown pass to David Bell on a fourth-down play early in the fourth quarter proved to be the winning score.

The longtime Raven and Super Bowl XLVII MVP has a chance to help lead a second franchise to the postseason. With Sunday's win, the Browns continue to hold onto the AFC's top wild card spot with three weeks to play in the regular season. Cleveland's remaining three games are at 7-6 Houston, at home against the 5-8 Jets and in Cincinnati against the 7-6 Bengals.