After losing starting quarterback Deshaun Watson for the rest of the season to a shoulder injury, the Cleveland Browns turned to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson to start this weekend against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers, and they came away with a win. But they've also added another quarterback.

Joe Flacco, who's played for the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos and New York Jets, worked out for the Browns on Friday and then signed to Cleveland's practice squad at some point after the victory, the team announced Monday.

Even so, Thompson-Robinson will start Week 12 against the Denver Broncos, per head coach Kevin Stefanski.

"Joe's role is to support this team, coming in here. We're able to add a guy with a ton of experience, he'll be great for that room, he'll be great for this team," Stefanski said.

After spending the first 11 years of his career in Baltimore and winning a Super Bowl along the way, Flacco spent one year in Denver and three in New York, alternately operating as the starter and backup for each team. He started four games in 2022, going 1-3 while completing just 57.6% of his passes at an average of a career-low 5.5 yards per attempt, with five touchdowns against three interceptions. The now-38-year-old quarterback has been out of the league throughout this season.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who coached Flacco for his first 11 NFL seasons, was asked during his Monday press conference about Flacco signing with the Browns.

"It's great for Joe. I don't doubt Joe. He's the ultimate competitor. We'll see what happens."