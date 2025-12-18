The Tennessee Titans will soon be looking for their next head coach, and Cam Ward wants to play a role in the process.

Tennessee's rookie quarterback said that he is eager to help the Titans during the hiring process. The Titans are in this position after firing Brian Callahan after their 1-5 start. Tennessee has gone 1-7 with Mike McCoy serving as interim coach.

"I want to meet all of them," Ward said Wednesday. "Every coach who's going to get the opportunity to come here, I want to meet them and have conversations throughout the whole process with them. That's someone I'm going to be here with for that time."

Ward, the Titans' No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft, said that president of football operations Chad Brinker and general manager Mike Borgonzi have already spoken to him regarding his potential involvement in the search.

"They know how much I want to be involved. Not even with the scheme part of it, just, as the head coach, who he is on an every day basis," Ward said.

Ward added that he'll be all-in on whoever the Titans' next coach is regardless of where his expertise lies. Callahan was an offensive-minded coach who had a successful tenure as the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive coordinator prior to coming to Nashville. Mike Vrabel, Callahan's predecessor in Tennessee and the New England Patriots' current coach, has a defensive background that includes a 14-year NFL career as a linebacker.

Ward was highly supportive of Callahan during their brief time together. But despite their harmonious working relationship, the two spent just six games together as Callahan was fired after going 3-14 in 2024 and losing five of his first six games this season.

The Titans' recent struggles don't all fall on Callahan. After earning the AFC's top playoff spot in 2021, the franchise made a series of missteps that has led to its current predicament. Among those mistakes was trading wideout A.J. Brown to the Eagles and using the first-round pick acquired in that trade to select Treylon Burks, who caught just 53 passes during his three seasons with the team.

Ward's desire to help the Titans find their next coach is clearly a sign of his determination to help his team turn the corner. While it's been a trying time for the franchise, Ward clearly wants to play a sizable role in the turnaround, both on the field and off of it.