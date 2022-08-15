J.J. Watt has made five All-Pro teams and over $100 million over his NFL career by virtue of his ability to handle -- and often dominate -- offensive linemen. On Saturday, though, the Arizona Cardinals defensive end found something he can't handle: a snake.

In a Twitter post that day, Watt asked his fellow Arizonians for advice on how to handle a snake he found in his bathroom.

A few hours later, Watt tweeted a video in which he detailed how he got rid of the snake. Or, as Watt was quick to admit, how the person he called for help got the job done. Take a look:

Watt, a Wisconsin native who played his college ball for the Badgers, admitted he had little experience with snakes -- and certainly not venomous rattlesnakes. The person who came to Watt's home did, and he quickly made Watt "feel like a wimp."

"I call this guy, and he comes out to the house, takes a look at it, and he just picks it up with his bare hands," Watt said. "And he goes, 'Ah, that's not a rattlesnake. It's a long-nosed snake -- completely harmless. And then he left. So, if you ever want to a feel like a wimp, that's a way to do it."

While Watt may not be the toughest around snakes, he certainly was on the gridiron last year for Arizona. The former Houston Texans star helped the Cardinals open the regular season a perfect 7-0 before missing the rest of the campaign after undergoing shoulder surgery. Arizona limped to an 11-6 record the rest of the way and finished taking an embarrassing 34-11 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round.

If the Cardinals hope to take the next step in 2022, they'll likely need a healthy Watt -- so, for their sakes, thankfully the snake Watt encountered didn't pose as much of a threat as he initially thought.