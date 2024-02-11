LAS VEGAS -- Taylor Swift fans worked diligently to track her private flight all the way from Japan on Saturday, hoping the pop star makes it to Allegiant Stadium to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt, has since confirmed Swift will attend the big game -- and is celebrating the news.

"She's coming!" Hunt told People magazine at Saturday's Fanatics Super Bowl Party. "She's coming! We're excited."

There had been rampant speculation about the feasibility of Swift's travel, considering the Grammy-winning singer only wrapped a four-day stretch of concerts in Japan on Saturday. But she hurried to catch a private flight out of Tokyo, per CBS News, and benefited from a 17-hour time difference between Tokyo and America.

Hunt, 24, who's befriended Swift since the latter began dating Kelce around the start of the 2023 season, added that Swift will be a welcome addition to Sunday's Super Bowl spectacle in Vegas.

"I've loved watching women and girls fall in love with football," she told People. "I've grown up loving the sport my entire life, and Taylor has had such a huge impact with her presence at Chiefs games. It's so fun to have her now as a part of Chiefs Kingdom. ... Previously, about 49% of the NFL fan base was women, and that number is growing rapidly. So we're super excited for all the new Swifties to be a part of this game."

Hunt added that a "Chiefs Kingdom afterparty" has been planned for Sunday night, once the Chiefs' matchup with the San Francisco 49ers is complete, but did not confirm whether Swift and/or Kelce will be in attendance. The two have publicly confirmed their dating relationship in recent months, and their celebrity pairing has become one of the top storylines of the NFL season.