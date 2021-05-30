The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off of another impressive year, as they went 14-2 in the regular season and won their first two playoff games before being upended by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. It was an anticlimactic end to the 2020 season, but there's no doubt the Chiefs are in position to contend for years to come thanks to quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes has gone 43-10 including postseason games since he took over as Kansas City's full-time quarterback in 2018, and won the Super Bowl in his second season. Still, Mahomes wants more. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Mahomes said he wants to be the first team to go 20-0.

"The only record I have my eyes set on breaking, which would be new this year, would be going 20-0," Mahomes said. "It's not really a record to be broken I guess you would say—19-0 is the record right now—so being able to go 20-0 and being the first one to do that, that would be awesome."

The only NFL team to pull off the perfect season including playoffs were the 1972 Miami Dolphins, who went 17-0 including their Super Bowl VII victory. The New England Patriots came close in 2007, as Tom Brady and Co. went 18-0 before being upset by the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII.

Brady and the Bucs ended the Chiefs' dreams of repeating as Super Bowl champs this past season, but that may have just added fuel to the fire. The Chiefs could come out more motivated than ever to win games in 2021. That's at least what tight end Travis Kelce told us last week.

"Man, I'll tell you, it definitely turned it up for me. I want this next one more than I wanted the first one," Kelce said about Kansas City's loss in the Super Bowl. "And just to prove to myself and to prove to our team that we are who we believe we are. I don't think that game really showed our best. I don't think we went out there and played our best and that leaves a sour taste in your mouth that you did that on the biggest stage possible. So it puts some fire in your heart for the passion that you have for this game and it just builds, man. Hopefully we get another opportunity to go get another one."