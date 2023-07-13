The Kansas City Chiefs returned to their place atop the NFL world in 2022, winning Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles. One of the main reasons Kansas City was victorious on that Sunday in February was because of offensive weapon Kadarius Toney.

While the trade-deadline addition caught just 14 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns in seven regular-season games played for the Chiefs, he came up big on the biggest stage of them all. Early in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, Toney caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to put the Chiefs in the lead. Then, Toney set a Super Bowl record for longest punt return with a 65-yard play that set up another Chiefs touchdown. This 14-point run brought the Lombardi Trophy back to K.C.

Kadarius Toney KC • WR • #19 TAR 20 REC 16 REC YDs 171 REC TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

Toney played a huge role in Super Bowl LVII despite receiving just one touch on offense. And while he's been more of a gadget player as opposed to a featured wideout in his young career, there's belief he will evolve into playing a major role in Kansas City's offense. Earlier this offseason, a report from ESPN highlighted the the Chiefs believe that Toney can be a No. 1-type receiver within their offense. And it seems like his quarterback feels the same way.

"I'm extremely excited," Patrick Mahomes told the Associated Press of Toney's prospects for the upcoming season. "He has all the talent and he works his tail off, like I was talking about with [Travis Kelce]. Obviously, we're going to try to keep him healthy and on the field as much as possible -- because when he's on the field, he's a difference maker. I think y'all saw that when he was with us this last year and in the Super Bowl, especially.

"He's one of those guys that if you can just get the ball in his hands, he makes plays happen. So I'm excited for him to have a full season, not only with me, but with coach [Andy] Reid, and with Travis and where he can learn how we do things. And I think the sky is the limit. He can be one of the best receivers in this league."

Toney's talent is evident, but the production hasn't been there. He has played in just 19 games in two NFL seasons, and has struggled to stay healthy. If he can stay on the field, however, it seems like the entire organization believes they have a diamond in the rough.

"We have a lot of high hopes for him. I mean he was a first-round pick for a reason," general manager Brett Veach said earlier this offseason about Toney. "There's a reason why we traded for him and we felt like he was first-round talent and I think if he stays healthy and continues to spend that chemistry with the coaching staff and with Pat, which I think he is doing a great job at, I think the sky is the limit for him."