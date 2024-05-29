Isaiah Buggs, a former Alabama standout and current member of the Kansas City Chiefs, has been accused of animal cruelty in Tuscaloosa, according to civil documents filed Wednesday that were obtained by Tuscaloosa Patch. Buggs is expected to receive criminal charges for the case.

On March 28, police received information of dogs being left on the back porch of a home that was being rented by Buggs, who according to witnesses moved out of the home on March 19 due to owing over $3,100 in back rent.

Upon arriving at the home, the City of Tuscaloosa's Animal Control officers found a grey and white pitbull on the screened-in back porch without access to food or water. They also found a black Rottweiler mix locked in a metal cage in direct sunlight without access to food or water. A neighbor told police that the dogs had been left on the back porch for at least 10 days.

Both animals were seized due to being severely malnourished, emaciated and neglected. The pitbull was euthanized in April. The rottweiler is being cared for by the Tuscaloosa County Metro Animal Shelter.

Two misdemeanor warrants have been obtained for second-degree cruelty to dogs or cats. Authorities were unsuccessful when they reportedly tried to contact Buggs on March 28.

Buggs, 27, was a member of the Chiefs' practice squad last season before he signed a reserve/future contract with the team in February. A 2019 sixth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buggs, who recorded 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles during his final season at Alabama in 2018, spent three seasons in Pittsburgh before spending the 2022 season with the Detroit Lions. He has 89 tackles and two sacks in 56 career regular season games.