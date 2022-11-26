Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) are set to host the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams (3-7) at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. This NFL Week 12 game will be a rematch of the 2018 thriller that the Rams won 54-51. The Chiefs enter this game coming off a huge come from behind 30-27 divisional win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The win extended Kansas City's winning streak to four games. On the other side, the Rams are looking to snap a four-game losing streak after falling 27-20 to the New Orleans Saints. Los Angeles will be without Matthew Stafford (concussion) and Cooper Kupp (ankle), and Allen Robinson (ankle), Tyler Higbee (knee) are questionable. Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is out for Kansas City.

Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET. Kansas City is favored by 15.5 points in the latest Chiefs vs. Rams odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 42 points. Before making any Rams vs. Chiefs picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 155-109 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Chiefs vs. Rams and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 12 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Rams spread: Chiefs -15.5

Chiefs vs. Rams over/under: 42 points

Chiefs vs. Rams money line: Kansas City -1400, Los Angeles +800

Chiefs vs. Rams picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Chiefs

This past Sunday, the Chiefs narrowly escaped with a win as the squad got past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27. Tight end Travis Kelce and Mahomes were among the main playmakers for Kansas City as the former caught six passes for three TDs and 115 yards and the latter passed for three TDs and 329 yards on 34 attempts. Kansas City's victory came on a 17-yard TD pass from Mahomes to Kelce with only 0:37 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Over the last month, Mahomes has separated himself from the pack in the race for the 2022 NFL MVP award. The two-time All-Pro quarterback has completed 265 of 400 passes (66.3%) for 3,265 yards, 28 touchdown passes, seven interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 107.3. Mahomes leads the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns, and more importantly, the 27-year-old has the Chiefs in a position where they control their own destiny when it comes to locking up the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC.

What you need to know about the Rams

The Rams came within a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday, but they wound up with a 27-20 loss. No one had a standout game offensively for Los Angeles, but the Rams got scores from WR Allen Robinson and WR Tutu Atwell. One of the most thrilling moments was Atwell's 62-yard TD reception down the left side of the field in the first quarter. Los Angeles' 3-7 start to the 2022 season is the worst start for a defending Super Bowl champion in NFL history.

The Rams are second worst in the league in rushing yards per game, with only 76.1 on average, and they made the somewhat surprising decision this week to release their leading rusher, Darrell Henderson Jr. Veteran Cam Akers and rookie Kyren Williams will take Henderson's place in the Los Angeles backfield.

How to make Rams vs. Chiefs picks

The model has simulated Chiefs vs. Rams 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Chiefs vs. Rams? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Rams vs. Chiefs spread you should be all over, all from the model on a 155-109 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.