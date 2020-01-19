Chiefs vs. Titans odds, spread: 2020 AFC Championship Game picks, predictions from simulation on 96-65 run

The Tennessee Titans aim for their second Super Bowl appearance since moving to Nashville when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 3:05 p.m. ET. Tennessee (11-7), which is 7-1-1 against the spread in its last nine contests versus conference rivals, earned a spot in this contest by registering upset victories over the Patriots and Ravens.

Kansas City (13-4) is making its second straight appearance in the AFC Championship Game after defeating Houston in a divisional-round game that saw the Chiefs allow the first 24 points before scoring the next 41 on a playoff-record seven consecutive touchdown drives. Kansas City is a touchdown favorite in the current Chiefs vs. Titans odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 52 after climbing as high as 53. Before locking in any Titans vs. Chiefs picks or 2020 AFC Championship Game predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine's proven projection model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four-plus years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Championship Weekend of the 2020 NFL playoffs on a strong 34-22 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 96-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Chiefs vs. Titans spread: Kansas City -7

Chiefs vs. Titans over-under: 52 points

Chiefs vs. Titans money line: Kansas City -337, Tennessee +271

TEN: Titans have scored a TD in 12 straight red-zone opportunities

KC: QB Patrick Mahomes has eight TD passes in three career playoff games

Why the Chiefs can cover

The model knows the Chiefs are a scoring machine, as they put together eight consecutive drives against the Texans that resulted in points after falling behind 24-0, with the first seven ending in touchdowns. Kansas City finished the regular season with an average of 28.2 points, scoring at least 23 in all but one of its 16 contests.

The Chiefs registered 41 straight points in their divisional-round win, the most since the New York Jets annihilated Indianapolis, 41-0, in their 2002 wild-card contest. Running back Damien Williams and tight end Travis Kelce each recorded three touchdowns last week, with the latter joining Dave Casper (1977 divisional round) and Rob Gronkowski (2011 divisional round) as the only tight ends since 1950 with a trio of receiving scores in a postseason game.

Why the Titans can cover

The Titans set a franchise postseason record with 217 rushing yards in their 28-12 victory over the Ravens, eclipsing the total of 202 they gained in a win over Kansas City in the wild-card round two years ago. Derrick Henry, who led the NFL during the regular season with 1,540 yards on the ground, accounted for 195 against Baltimore and also threw his first career touchdown, a three-yard jump pass to Corey Davis.

Henry has run for at least 150 yards in three of his four career playoff games, putting him one behind Terrell Davis for most in postseason history since 1950. He joined Davis, Marcus Allen (three straight), Franco Harris and Le'Veon Bell as the only players to record back-to-back 150-yard rushing performances in the NFL Playoffs.

