Colts tight end Andrew Ogletree was arrested Friday in Hendricks County, Indiana, less than an hour from team facilities, and faces felony charges of domestic violence, according to state records, as well as potential team and NFL discipline.

A sixth-round pick out of Youngstown State in 2022, Ogletree had yet to be released from jail as of Friday night, with the Colts acknowledging "disturbing allegations" against the 25-year-old in a team statement. The NFL, meanwhile, has since placed the tight end on the Commissioner Exempt List, which prohibits Ogletree from practicing or partaking in games while on the list.

Avon, Indiana, police said Ogletree's arrest, which occurred late Friday afternoon, was the result of an alleged incident on Tuesday, when officers were sent to resolve an apparent domestic disturbance between Ogletree and a woman. The latter told police she had been "body-slammed" by Ogletree during an argument, per ESPN, and was later transported to a hospital.

Ogletree now faces two level-six felonies, which each carry a maximum penalty of two and a half years in prison.

The second-year veteran, a native of Dayton, Ohio, missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL. But he'd been more involved in 2023, appearing in 12 games and technically starting nine as part of a TE group including Kylen Granson and Mo Alie-Cox. He caught nine passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns.