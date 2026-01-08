The Indianapolis Colts were the talk of the NFL during the first half of the season not only because of their immense team success but also for their ability to turn quarterback Daniel Jones into the best version of himself. Jones' 13-game sample with the Colts before he suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon tear appears to have been robust enough for the organization to commit to him for at least another year, as general manager Chris Ballard sung his praises and expressed interest in re-signing the former first-round pick.

Ballard detailed his ambition to work on a new contract with Jones, who is an unrestricted free agent. The former New York Giants starter signed with Indianapolis last offseason on a one-year, $14 million deal, and his breakout season could spark interest from other teams outside of the Colts. But he may not have any intentions of leaving Indianapolis.

"I think it's mutual on both sides," Ballard said of his interest in Jones. "I think Daniel was a really good fit for this organization, and I think this organization and city were a really good fit for Daniel."

If there is one obvious reason why other franchises may pump the brakes on courting Jones, it would be the Achilles injury. There is no guarantee that Jones returns to his career-best form after sustaining an injury that so often proves devastating for elite athletes. Ballard admitted that the injury "of course" will factor into Jones' free agency and contract negotiation process.

"We'll work through that with his agent," Ballard said. "He's got a really good agent. We'll find a way to work through that."

Anthony Richardson and Riley Leonard will remain under contract in 2026, but neither has the winning track record in Indianapolis that Jones suddenly possesses. And while the Colts could always look for help outside of the organization, sometimes the known commodity is more than just a safe option; it can also be the most fruitful. Jones, after all, won eight of his first 10 starts with the Colts and went 8-3 before suffering the injury in Week 13.

"When you're chasing the quarterback all the time, it makes it very hard," Ballard said. "Your margin for error really shrinks down. I feel very good about Daniel Jones and where he's at, where he's going. Yes, he's got the Achilles, but I think Daniel Jones has got a really bright future here in Indianapolis. There is some comfort in knowing that we've got a guy that's proven, that's done it and done some really good things."

Jones personal-best marks in completion rate (68.0%) and passing yards per game (238.5) this season and led the league with a 52% passing success rate. He was on pace to shatter his career highs in passing yards and touchdowns before his campaign came to a premature end.