A day after sitting out the Commanders' preseason finale in anticipation of a big role this regular season, rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot multiple times as the victim of an attempted robbery, according to NFL Media and NBC Sports Washington. A third-round draft pick out of Alabama this spring, Robinson is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries after an apparent carjacking attempt, per ESPN.

The 23-year-old Robinson is now hospitalized after at least two bullets struck his lower body during the attempted robbery, according to Tom Pelissero. His immediate on-field future is unclear.

The Commanders released the following statement:

We have been made aware that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian's privacy at this time.

Among those with Robinson and his family at the hospital Sunday night were head coach Ron Rivera, team owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, president Jason Wright, general manager Martin Mayhew, director of mental wellness Barbara Roberts and chief medical officer Anthony Casolaro, per The Washington Post. Rivera released the following statement on Twitter after visiting Robinson.

I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best.

Robinson emerged this summer as the apparent front-runner for Washington's top running back job, even with incumbent Antonio Gibson coming off a 1,000-yard season. He totaled 16 touches during the Commanders' first two preseason games, rotating with Gibson as the club's first-team ball-carrier throughout training camp. At the very least, he was expected to open 2022 as a regular complement to Gibson in both the run and pass game.

A two-time national champion at Alabama, Robinson spent five seasons with the Crimson Tide before entering the NFL, most notably eclipsing 1,400 rushing yards as a full-time starter in 2021.

In Robinson's absence, veteran J.D. McKissic, a pass-catching specialist, is likely to see an uptick in touches alongside Gibson.