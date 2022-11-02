Chase Young is one step closer to making his return to game day. As the Commanders begin their preparations for their Week 9 matchup with the Vikings, the club announced on Wednesday that it has designated the star pass rusher to return to practice.

This now opens a 21-day practice window for Young, who could start practicing as early as today, when Washington hits the field to begin the week leading up to their game against Minnesota. Over that time, he will be able to practice with the club despite not counting against the 53-man roster. If Young is not activated to the active roster before those 21 days are up, he will revert back to injured reserve and will be sidelined for the entire season.

This is a promising step for Young after he suffered a torn ACL on Nov. 14 last season when the Commanders faced the Buccaneers in Week 10. If the 23-year-old isn't activated for this week's game against the Vikings, it's possible he could be looking at a return in Week 10 when the Commanders visit the Eagles on "Monday Night Football." If that proves to be the case, it would mark exactly one year since Young suffered the injury.

Young was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and the Ohio State product was billed as a generational pass-rushing prospect. As a rookie he lived up to the hype, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year after totaling 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and 12 quarterback hits in 15 games. During his second season in the league, however, Young's production did take a step back even before suffering the injury. In nine games, he registered 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Once Young gets the green light to go on to the active roster, he'll look to continue being an anchor along Washington's defensive line.