Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn had a bit of good news and bad news on Wednesday. Quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to be a full participant in practice all week, which means if all goes according to plan, he will return for this Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. However, star wide receiver Terry McLaurin re-injured his quad, and has already been ruled out for Week 9.

Daniels missed Monday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after injuring his hamstring in the Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He did not practice all week, and Marcus Mariota started in his place. Daniels has already missed three games this season, leading his mother to ask fans to stop "manifesting" Robert Griffin III on her son. In five starts this season, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year has completed 61% of his passes for 1,031 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception.

As for McLaurin, he tweaked his already-injured quad in the second half of Monday night's loss to Kansas City. Sunday will mark the fifth game he's missed this season. The 30-year-old held out of training camp while he fought for a contract extension, and was victorious in doing so. In late August, McLaurin signed what was reported to be a three-year, $96 million deal. However, he's on track to have his worst NFL season since being selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, as McLaurin has caught just 13 passes for 203 yards and one touchdown in four games.

Tight end Zach Ertz said following the loss to the Chiefs that the "clock is ticking" for the 3-5 Commanders, and things don't get much easier with Washington's next two games coming against NFC contenders in the Seahawks and Detroit Lions. FanDuel Sportsbook currently considers the Commanders a long shot to make the playoffs at +430 -- the same odds as the rival Cowboys.