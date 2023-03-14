The Dallas Cowboys make a big splash on the second day of the NFL's legal tampering period. The Cowboys pull off a trade with the Indianapolis Colts that will bring five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore to Dallas, as confirmed by CBS Sports Senior NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Dallas is sending Indianapolis a 2023 fifth-round compensatory pick in exchange for Gilmore, according to CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson.

In Gilmore, the Cowboys are getting a player who not too long ago was considered one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. In 2021, Gilmore was selected to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl (and fifth over a six-year span) during his one season with the Carolina Panthers. During his only season with the Colts, Gilmore recorded a career-high 66 tackles while tallying two interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

Gilmore started his career with the Bills, where he earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2016. He joined the Patriots the following season and played an integral role in New England's sixth championship team of the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era. During his Defensive Player of the Year season, Gilmore paced the NFL with six interceptions and 20 pass breakups.

In Dallas, Gilmore will join a Cowboys secondary that also features fellow cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and Jourdan Lewis along with safeties Jayron Kease and Donovan Wilson. Gilmore will likely replace former starter Anthony Brown, who is currently a free agent.