The Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) can take a commanding lead in the NFC East when they face the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) on Sunday Night Football. Philadelphia has already picked up one win over Dallas and owns a one-game lead atop the standings heading into the Week 14 NFL schedule. Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown went three straight games without going over 100 receiving yards, but bounced back with a 114-yard outing against San Francisco last week. He has a receiving yards total of 76.5 in the latest Cowboys vs. Eagles NFL player props.

After analyzing Cowboys vs. Eagles and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott goes over 301.5 passing yards. Prescott is enjoying arguably the best season of his career, racking up 3,234 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He has gone over 300 passing yards in four of his last six games, with one of the two exceptions being a 299-yard outing against Seattle last week.

Prescott had one of his top outings of the season in the first meeting with Philadelphia, completing 29 of 44 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns. The Eagles have struggled to slow down opposing passing attacks throughout the season, ranked No. 29 in passing yards allowed per game (260.3). The AI PickBot expects that trend to continue on Sunday Night Football, projecting Prescott to finish with more than 380 passing yards to earn a 5-star prop rating. See more NFL props here.

