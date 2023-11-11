D.J. Hayden and Zach McMillian, two former University of Houston football players, died in a wreck in Houston, Texas early Saturday morning, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle. Hayden and McMillan were among six people killed when a car sped through a red light and collided with another vehicle.

Asst. Chief Megan Howard of the Houston Police Department said in a press conference that authorities are still gathering all information related to the crash. However, they do know a Chrysler 300 went speeding through a red light around 2:00 a.m. when it hit an Acura SUV.

Hayden and McMillian were two of five men killed in the wreck, along with one female. There are two survivors, one female who remains in critical condition and a male who was being interviewed by police.

Hayden, 33, starred as a defensive back at Houston in 2011 and 2012 before the Oakland Raiders selected him No. 12 overall in the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent nine seasons in the NFL with the Raiders, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Commanders. In 92 career games, Hayden totaled 328 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and four interceptions.

McMillian, 32, played for the Cougars from 2010 to 2013 and earned All-AAC honors with 51 tackles and five interceptions.