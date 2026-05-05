Now that the NFL Draft is in the books, there's another round of free agency to look forward to. There are plenty of notable names still looking for new homes, such as Joey Bosa, Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings. There's also a five-time Pro-Bowl pass catcher out on the market in DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins is a three-time first-team All-Pro who is the league's leading active receiver with 13,295 yards -- 200 more than Mike Evans and Travis Kelce. While he's no longer considered a WR1 that can rack up 1,500 yards, Hopkins still has a reliable pair of (monster) hands that would benefit any offense.

This past weekend, Hopkins was asked by Sports Illustrated if there was a quarterback he hasn't played with that he'd like to catch passes from. He answered with Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I gotta go with Joe Burrow. I think Joe is one of the best. I love his game, his toughness," Hopkins said. "I mean, he took his team to a Super Bowl early in his career and I feel like he can get back there with a little bit of help."

The Bengals would be a pretty comfortable landing spot for Hopkins. Burrow does have two of the best wide receivers in the NFL with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but no legitimate third option. Plus, Higgins has dealt with injuries over the past few years, missing 12 total games in the last three seasons. Hopkins has spent the past two years with AFC contenders in the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals could be next.

Cincinnati may be a player for Hopkins, but let's examine five other potential landing spots.

If not Burrow, how about Josh Allen? Just this offseason, Hopkins told Kay Adams he and Allen could "do some damage." The Buffalo Bills have made it clear they are Super Bowl or bust with the surprising firing of coach Sean McDermott. There's pressure on Brandon Beane and Joe Brady to win now, and the Bills didn't exactly revamp Allen's weaponry this offseason apart from the DJ Moore acquisition.

The Los Angeles Rams expressed interest in trading for A.J. Brown this offseason despite boasting Puka Nacua and Davante Adams out wide. Now, they could pivot and bring in another veteran to help hoist a Lombardi Trophy. Los Angeles put together what some pundits consider an underwhelming draft class, headlined by new quarterback Ty Simpson, who was selected with the No. 13 overall pick. The Rams passed on taking a top weapon like Makai Lemon or Kenyon Sadiq, so Hopkins would be a welcomed addition for Matthew Stafford.

The Minnesota Vikings have a new quarterback in Kyler Murray, whom Hopkins is very familiar with. The two players spent three seasons together with the Arizona Cardinals from 2020-2022. Hopkins' first season in Arizona was one of his best, as he caught 115 passes for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns. The Vikings have a talented wide receiving room headlined by Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, but adding a WR3 like Hopkins who has established chemistry with Murray would be ideal.

The Dallas Cowboys spent five of their seven draft picks on the defensive side of the ball, which was understandable considering they ranked third-worst in total defense and dead last in scoring defense in 2025. Dallas has CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens out wide for Dak Prescott, but now that Pickens has signed his franchise tag, could he end up being traded? Is he really going to accept playing on this one-year deal?

Hopkins has said he still considers Houston home, and I think everyone would love to see him wrap up his career with the team that selected him No. 27 overall back in 2013. There's pressure on quarterback C.J. Stroud to prove he's worth an extension this year. If he can return to 2023 form and the defense can continue to play like the best in the NFL, the Houston Texans would be a legitimate contender. Adding Hopkins would help in the franchise's pursuit of their first Super Bowl appearance.