Instead of letting a rumor gain traction, Deandre Hopkins shut it down in its tracks. The former All-Pro wideout directly addressed a social media post suggesting that he and the Titans could be mutually parting ways this offseason.

Hopkins doesn't feel like he will be leaving Nashville despite the team's current transition. Tennessee would also save substantial money by parting ways with Hopkins before June 1.

It's clear that Hopkins feels that he will continue to be in the Titans' plans moving forward. Last year, despite a quarterback change, Hopkins showed he is still a productive wideout. He caught 75 passes for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns during his first season with the team.

DeAndre Hopkins TEN • WR • #10 TAR 137 REC 75 REC YDs 1057 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

There's certainly still a chance that Hopkins plays elsewhere next season. The Titans appear to be a team in flux, and Hopkins is a soon-to-be 32-year-old who could be traded to a title contending team.

If he and the Titans part ways, Hopkins made it clear Thursday that it wouldn't be his choice. Hopkins is one year into a two-year, $26 million deal with the Titans, who fired Mike Vrabel after Tennessee went 6-11 in 2023. Vrabel's replacement is Brian Callahan, who played an integral role in the Bengals' 2021 Super Bowl run as the team's offensive coordinator.

While Hopkins' future in Nashville is uncertain, it's widely expected that Derrick Henry has played his last snaps for the franchise. The two-time rushing champion is a free agent for the first time in his career.